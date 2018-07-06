Through the operation, the Brazilian unit of the French energy giant strengthens its position in the local distributed generation segment.Engie Brasil Energia SA (EBE), the Brazilian subsidiary of French energy group Engie, has announced in a filing with Brazil's market authority (CMVM) that it has signed a binding agreement to take over the other half of the shares in its solar distributed generation unit, Engie Geração Solar Distribuída SA. "The entry of EBE into the solar distributed generation segment in 2016 represented a fundamental strategic step towards the company's insertion in the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...