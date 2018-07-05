sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 587 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

110,58 Euro		+3,45
+3,22 %
WKN: A1C6VY ISIN: US92839U2069 Ticker-Symbol: VS51 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VISTEON CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VISTEON CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
114,23
118,52
12:18
113,99
118,76
12:09
05.07.2018 | 23:26
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Visteon Set to Join S&P MidCap 400

NEW YORK, July 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Visteon Corp. (NASD: VC) will replace WGL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WGL) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, July 11. AltaGas Ltd. (TSX: ALA) is acquiring WGL Holdings in a transaction expected to be completed on or about July 6 pending final conditions.

Visteon engineers, designs, and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Auto Parts & Equipment Sub-Industry index.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

David Blitzer

Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee
New York, USA
(+1) 212 438 3907
david.blitzer@spglobal.com

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji_communications@spglobal.com

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2018 PR Newswire