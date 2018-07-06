sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

PJSC Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant - Result of Meeting

PJSC Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant - Result of Meeting

PR Newswire

London, July 6

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release -July 06, 2018

Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant's Board Meeting Decisions

Chelyabinsk, Russia - July 06, 2018 - Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant (LSE, MOEX: CHZN), Russia's largest producer of zinc and zinc alloys, announces the decisions made by the Board of Directors at the meeting on July 05, 2018.

The Board of Directors re-elected Oleg Melukhov as Chairman.

The members of the Board of Directors formed the Audit Committee. The following independent directors joined the Committee:

  • Vladimir Belykh - Chairman of the Committee;

  • Vladimir Bublik;

  • Bronislav Gongalo.

    CZP's Board elected the Management Board of CZP which includes:

  • Pavel Izbrekht (General Director);

  • Michael Kabanov (Director for mine-mill activities);

  • Sergey Kondakov (Chief accountant);

  • Ekaterina Korkunova (Head of finance and economic office);

  • Igor Latypov (Security Director);

  • Dzhakhangir Makhmudov (Deputy General Director for commercial and financial affairs);

  • Konstantin Rozenberg (Director for human resources and administration);

  • Alexander Zatonskiy (Technical Director).

About Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant

Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant is the leading Russian zinc producer. In 2017 the plant produced 183,002 tonnes of saleable SHG zinc.

According to consolidated IFRS accounts, revenue in 2017 was RUB 38,548 mln and EBITDA was RUB 9,266 mln.

CZP ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow exchange under ticker CHZN and Global Depository Receipts (GDR) are traded on the London Stock Exchange under ticker CHZN.

Investor and Media Contacts: Natalya Vasilieva, PR, ngv@zinc.ru

Tel: +7 (351) 799-01-52


© 2018 PR Newswire