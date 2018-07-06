PJSC Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant - Result of Meeting

NEWS RELEASE

Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant's Board Meeting Decisions

Chelyabinsk, Russia - July 06, 2018 - Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant (LSE, MOEX: CHZN), Russia's largest producer of zinc and zinc alloys, announces the decisions made by the Board of Directors at the meeting on July 05, 2018.

The Board of Directors re-elected Oleg Melukhov as Chairman.

The members of the Board of Directors formed the Audit Committee. The following independent directors joined the Committee:

Vladimir Belykh - Chairman of the Committee;

Vladimir Bublik;

Bronislav Gongalo. CZP's Board elected the Management Board of CZP which includes:

Pavel Izbrekht (General Director);

Michael Kabanov (Director for mine-mill activities);

Sergey Kondakov (Chief accountant);

Ekaterina Korkunova (Head of finance and economic office);

Igor Latypov (Security Director);

Dzhakhangir Makhmudov (Deputy General Director for commercial and financial affairs);

Konstantin Rozenberg (Director for human resources and administration);

Alexander Zatonskiy (Technical Director).

