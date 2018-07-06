Radisson Hospitality AB: Successful closing of €250 million notes offering by Radisson Hospitality

Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) ("Radisson Hospitality") announced today that its wholly-owned direct subsidiary, Radisson Hotel Holdings AB (publ), has successfully issued €250 million 6.875% senior secured notes due 2023 (the "Notes").

The Notes are expected to be listed on the Official List of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (for trading on Euro MTF market).

Radisson Hospitality intends to use the proceeds from the issuance of the Notes to repay outstanding borrowings under existing credit facilities and for general corporate purposes, including to fund its five-year operating plan, to carry out further investments and to create a liquidity buffer.

///

For further information, please contact:

Knut Kleiven

Deputy President & Chief Financial Officer

knut.kleiven@radissonhotels.com (mailto:knut.kleiven@radissonhotels.com)

Pablo Corrales Diaz

Director, Strategy & Analysis Business Development

pablo.corrales@radissonhotels.com (mailto:pablo.corrales@radissonhotels.com)

DISCLAIMER

This communication is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This communication is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States or any other jurisdiction where to do so would be unlawful.

The securities referred to in this communication have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered, or sold, resold, delivered or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States absent registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States. Radisson Hospitality does not intend to register any of the securities mentioned herein in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

This communication is directed only at (a) persons who are located outside the United Kingdom or (b) persons who are located in the United Kingdom who: (i) are qualified investors within the meaning of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended) and any relevant implementing measures or (ii) have professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" contained in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (iii) are persons falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) of the Order, or (iv) are other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons referred to in (i) to (iv) above together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents. Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

This communication is directed only at (a) persons who are located outside Sweden or (b) persons who are located in Sweden who are professional investors within the meaning of chapter 9, section 4 and 5 of the Swedish Securities Market Act (Sw. lag (2007:528) om värdepappersmarknaden) implementing Annex II of the MiFID II (Directive 2014/65/EU).

The offering of the securities referred to in this communication and this communication are not subject to any registration or approval requirements under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sw. lag (1991:980) om handel med finansiella instrument).

The offering of the securities referred to in this communication will not constitute an offer of transferable securities (Sw. överlåtbara värdepapper) to the public or an admission of such securities to trading on a regulated market requiring an approved prospectus under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sw. lag (1991:980) om handel med finansiella instrument) and, accordingly, this communication does not constitute a prospectus for these purposes and has not been approved or registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act.

Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail in EEA.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements regarding or based upon Radisson Hospitality management's current intentions, beliefs or expectations relating to, among other things, Radisson Hospitality future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies or developments in the industry in which it operates. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied thereby. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein.

Forward-looking statements contained in this communication regarding trends or current activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Radisson Hospitality undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Press release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/142138/R/2203628/855041.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Radisson Hospitality AB via Globenewswire

