MTS Systems: A Pick for Contrarian InvestorsIf you like to seek out contrarian situations, what you want are companies that are showing some signs of turning around. An intriguing small-cap technology stock that fits this objective is MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC).MTSC is a provider of testing and sensing hardware and software solutions used by global manufacturers in the critical design and manufacturing phases.MTS Systems deals with a broad line of clients in aerospace, biomedical, civil engineering, energy, geomaterials, ground vehicles, industrial manufacturing, materials testing, and rail.The company has been striving to turn things.

