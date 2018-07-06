Agfa-Gevaert: Publication of a transparency notification - Regulated information

(Article 14 of the law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings)

Mortsel, Belgium - July 6, 2018 - 5.40 p.m. CET





According to Agfa-Gevaert NV's bylaws, the threshold as from which a shareholding needs to be disclosed, has been set at 3%, 5% and a multiple of 5%.

In conformity with the Law of May 2, 2007 regarding the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Agfa-Gevaert (Euronext: AGFB) discloses the following declaration:

Active Ownership Capital S.à.r.l. has announced on July 4, 2018, that it held a stake in Agfa-Gevaert as per June 29, 2018 of 8,885,000 voting rights or 5.17% (denominator is 171,851,042), thus crossing the threshold of 3% and 5% upwards.

On July 5, 2018, Active Ownership Capital S.à.r.l. announced that it held a stake in Agfa-Gevaert as per July 2, 2018 of 12,948,554 voting rights or 7.53%. On this date, AOC Value S.A.S. individually crossed the 3% threshold upwards and Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS, managed by Active Ownership Capital S.à.r.l., crossed the 3% threshold downwards. The total amount of voting rights held by the controlled undertakings as described below equals 7.53%.

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

On 25 June 2018, AOC Technology S.A.S., AOC Value S.A.S. and Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS concluded an acting in concert agreement regarding the exercise of their voting rights in the issuer, Agfa-Gevaert NV.

AOC Technology S.A.S. and AOC Value S.A.S. are both controlled by Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS. Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS is managed by Active Ownership Capital S.à.r.l., which is jointly controlled by two shareholders, Active Ownership Advisors GmbH and Active Ownership Investments Ltd.

Active Ownership Advisors GmbH is controlled by Florian Schuhbauer.

Active Ownership Investments Ltd. is controlled by Tamlino Import & Advisory LP, which is controlled by Tamlino lnvestmenls Ltd., which is controlled by Klaus Röhrig.

The majority of the voting rights In AOC Technology S.A.S. and AOC Value S.A.S. are excercised by Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS. The exercise of the voting rights in Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS has been described above.

Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of

May 2, 2007 or Agfa-Gevaert NV's bylaws, should be sent to viviane.dictus@agfa.com (mailto:viviane.dictus@agfa.com).

About Agfa

The Agfa-Gevaert Group develops, manufactures and distributes an extensive range of analogue and digital imaging systems and IT solutions, mainly for the printing industry and the healthcare sector, as well as for specific industrial applications.

Agfa's headquarters and parent company are located in Mortsel, Belgium.

The Agfa-Gevaert Group achieved a turnover of 2,443 million euro in 2017.

Contact:

Viviane Dictus

Director Corporate Communications

tel. ++32 0 3 444 7124

e-mail: viviane.dictus@agfa.com (mailto:viviane.dictus@agfa.com)

Full Press release (http://hugin.info/133908/R/2203691/855081.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Agfa-Gevaert via Globenewswire

