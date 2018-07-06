The "Global Migraine Market (By Nations The US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Japan; Drugs Triptan, CGRP, Others) Outlook 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global migraine drugs market has been relatively stagnant over past several years. Growth of the industry is attributed to increasing incidences of migraine cases and patent expirations. Rising female population also positively impacts the market as migraine is said to be one of the most common disorders affecting women. However, some of the factors restraining growth of the industry are poor efficacy of drugs, regulatory hurdles and low diagnosis rate of migraine.

The report provides information on the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global migraine treatment market with detailed analysis of major drug classes such as Triptan, CGRP and other drug classes.

The market is further analysed with detailed market outlook for global as well as regional markets such as North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The analysis is provided for all the major market across the world such as The US, Germany, France, The UK, Spain, Italy and Japan.

Future forecasts of Migraine treatment market overall and across various sub-segments has been provided till 2024, for all the geographies and all the drug classes. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analysed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

Major industry players operating in the market: Eli Lilly Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Alder Biopharmaceuticals and Amgen Inc.

These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section.

In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global as well as regional migraine market.

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends Development

Anti-CGRP Drugs Pipeline

Neuromodulation Devices for Migraine Treatment

Advent of Migraine Preventive Drug

Availability of Less Expensive Drugs

Growth Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Migraine Cases

Rising Female Population

Patent Expirations

Challenges

Poor Efficacy of Drugs

Regulatory Hurdle

Low Diagnosis Rate

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4t8k2j/global_migraine?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180706005427/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Central Nervous System Drugs, Analgesics