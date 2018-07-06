Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2018) - YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV: YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) ("YDreams Global" or the "Company"), wishes to announce it plans to undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 4,400,000 units at $0.15 per unit for gross proceeds of $660,000. Each unit will consist of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.25 for a period of five years. The private placement is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The use of proceeds will be used for the expansion and growth of the Company's Arkave VR gaming platform as well as general working capital.

Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams states, "We look forward to advancing and expanding our Arkave platform, recent agreements show the huge potential and demand of the product."

Additionally, as per the news releases dated March 21, 2018 and April 02, 2018, the Company is not proceeding with both shares for debt transactions.

About YDreams Global

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today's users and consumers.

YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.

YDreams Global have developed over 1,300 projects for clients all over the world, such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

More Information:

Daniel Japiassu

Director and Chief Executive Officer

hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.