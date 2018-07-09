sprite-preloader
WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
Aktie:
09.07.2018
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses acquires a second logistics site in Raamsdonksveer and takes up a strategic position at the airport of Eindhoven

Almost 20% of the logistics real estate portfolio is now located in the Netherlands

Intervest Offices & Warehouses acquired two logistics sites in the Southern Netherlands, thereby continuing its growth in logistics real estate in a 150 km radius around Antwerp.

Full press release:

Acquisitions in the Netherlands (http://hugin.info/137397/R/2203616/855030.pdf)


Source: Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV via Globenewswire

