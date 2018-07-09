Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses acquires a second logistics site in Raamsdonksveer and takes up a strategic position at the airport of Eindhoven

Almost 20% of the logistics real estate portfolio is now located in the Netherlands

Intervest Offices & Warehouses acquired two logistics sites in the Southern Netherlands, thereby continuing its growth in logistics real estate in a 150 km radius around Antwerp.

Full press release:

Acquisitions in the Netherlands (http://hugin.info/137397/R/2203616/855030.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV via Globenewswire

