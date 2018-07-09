GIG Capital Limited Announces Equity Convertible Notes Offering

LONDON, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The company GIG Capital Limited, company number 10993399, with registered address at 71-75 Shelton Street, London, England, WC2H 9JQ, announces the offering of a total of 20.000.000 euro Equity Convertible Notes, identified under ISIN XS1653832378. The total net asset value comes to 850.000.000 euro and the scheduled maturity date is on December 31, 2020.

GIG Capital Limited, a London based company, announces the launch of a 20.000.000 euro offering of equity convertible notes intended to expand its activities further in new markets, acquire new companies that will strengthen its status and improve further its digital services.

GIG Capital Limited is in the business of commodities and specifically the sale and purchase of gold in various countries worldwide.