Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for June 2018 was 959, down 8 from the 967 counted in May 2018, and down 1 from the 960 counted in June 2017. The international offshore rig count for June 2018 was 195, down 3 from the 198 counted in May 2018, and down 2 from the 197 counted in June 2017.
The average U.S. rig count for June 2018 was 1,056, up 10 from the 1,046 counted in May 2018, and up 125 from the 931 counted in June 2017. The average Canadian rig count for June 2018 was 137, up 54 from the 83 counted in May 2018, and down 13 from the 150 counted in June 2017.
The worldwide rig count for June 2018 was 2,152, up 56 from the 2,096 counted in May 2018, and up 111 from the 2,041 counted in June 2017.
|
June 2018 Rig Counts
|
June 2018
|
May 2018
|
June 2017
|Land
|Offshore
|Total
|
Month
Variance
|Land
|Offshore
|Total
|Land
|Offshore
|Total
|Latin America
|154
|26
|180
|6
|150
|24
|174
|158
|34
|192
|Europe
|48
|30
|78
|-2
|52
|28
|80
|59
|32
|91
|Africa
|76
|18
|94
|0
|77
|17
|94
|72
|14
|86
|Middle East
|350
|42
|392
|-9
|353
|48
|401
|355
|42
|397
|Asia Pacific
|136
|79
|215
|-3
|137
|81
|218
|119
|75
|194
|International
|764
|195
|959
|-8
|769
|198
|967
|763
|197
|960
|United States
|1,037
|19
|1,056
|10
|1,026
|20
|1,046
|909
|22
|931
|Canada
|134
|3
|137
|54
|80
|3
|83
|148
|2
|150
|North America
|1,171
|22
|1,193
|64
|1,106
|23
|1,129
|1,057
|24
|1,081
|Worldwide
|1,935
|217
|2,152
|56
|1,875
|221
|2,096
|1,820
|221
|2,041
About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts
The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.
The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central Time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the fifth working day of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central Time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available from our website.
