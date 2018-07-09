Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), today announced it has entered into a partnership with the European Region of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF Europe) to collaborate on regional advocacy activities. This partnership provides broader access for Insulet to more closely engage with the European diabetes community.

"We are delighted to partner with IDF Europe, which represents 71 national diabetes organizations in 46 countries across Europe," said DJ Cass, General Manager, Insulet Europe. "Through its advocacy work, IDF Europe's mission is to improve the health outcomes of its 570,000 members and we look forward to working more closely with them through this powerful collaboration starting with the Youth Leadership Camp in the Czech Republic."

The Youth Leadership Camp is an annual event organized by IDF Europe to provide a unique experience for young people with diabetes to learn skills to become ambassadors for change, while sharing knowledge and interacting with their peers from multiple countries. The 8th edition of the IDF Europe Youth Leadership Camp is taking place in the Czech Republic, July 8-14, 2018.

"There are one million people living with Type 1 Diabetes in Europe and IDF welcomes the support of key industry partners, such as Insulet, so we can work together to advocate for improved diabetes care," said Prof. Dr. Sehnaz Karadeniz, Chair, IDF Europe Region. "The corporate panel at our Youth Leadership Camp is always well received by participants and we look forward to another interactive session this year. IDF Europe values the essential role youths play in raising diabetes awareness as they represent the voices of the future and we encourage them to play an active role advocating for change."

Insulet's partnership with IDF Europe will also include joint activities for World Diabetes Day on November 14, 2018 and several additional advocacy activities throughout the year to increase recognition for the diabetes community and to support policy change.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to making the lives of people with diabetes and other conditions easier through the use of its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod, by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across multiple therapeutic areas. Founded in 2000, more than 140,000 users across the globe rely on Insulet's Omnipod Insulin Management System to bring simplicity and freedom to their lives.

On July 1, 2018, Insulet assumed direct operations of its Omnipod Insulin Management System product line in Europe, including sales, marketing, training and customer support activities. This allows Insulet to be closer to the diabetes community and identify opportunities to support European customer needs over the long-term, as it does in the United States and Canada.

For more information, please visit: www.insulet.com and www.myomnipod.com.

About IDF Europe:

IDF Europe is the European Region of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF). It is the umbrella organization representing 71 national diabetes organizations in 46 countries across Europe, a diverse and inclusive multicultural network of national diabetes associations, representing both people living with diabetes and healthcare professionals. Through its activities, IDF Europe aims to influence policy, increase public awareness and encourage health improvement, promote the exchange of best practice and high-quality information about diabetes throughout the European region. IDF is associated with the Department of Public Information of the United Nations and is in official relations with the World Health Organization (WHO). www.idf.org.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements concerning Insulet's expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on its current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Insulet. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Insulet will be those that it has anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond its control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties described in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 22, 2018 in the section entitled "Risk Factors," and in its other filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of its assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Insulet undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180709005239/en/

Contacts:

Insulet Corporation

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Contact:

Deborah R. Gordon, +1 978-600-7717

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

dgordon@insulet.com

or

Media Contact:

Dominic Hulton, +44 20 3941 5374

Vice President, Marketing, Europe

dhulton@insulet.com