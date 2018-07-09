TAIPEI, TAIWAN, July 9, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - The Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX) has launched its first energy futures contract - Brent Crude Oil Futures. Based on the world's leading oil benchmark, ICE Brent Index, TAIFEX's new product is cash settled, Taiwan Dollars (TWD) denominated, and features small-sized contracts, which lower the barrier of entry for investors seeking to mitigate risks in the international oil markets.The listing was marked by a launching ceremony attended by guests from its international partner - ICE Futures, as well as representatives from regulators and the futures industry.Dr. Len-Yu Liu, Chairman of TAIFEX said, "We are extremely pleased to work with ICE Futures Europe for launching Brent Crude Oil Futures in Taiwan. Our new product allows investors to pay their margins directly in TWD without any currency conversion, and greatly facilitates the trading and hedging needs of investors."TAIFEX's Brent Crude Oil Futures contract is 200 barrels (31,797.46 liters), and available for trading in both regular and night session (8.45am to 1:45pm and 3.00pm to 5.00am of the next day)."This allows investors to respond to policy changes and price movements in volatile energy markets, which occur mostly in the European or US time zones. Similar to TAIFEX's DJIA Futures' performance at our night session, the new product also has great potential for growth, and will further link Taiwan's capital market with the pulse of international finance", said Dr. Liu.On 3 July 2018, TAIFEX also hosted a Forum on the Overlook of Taiwan's Capital Market, which bought together all major players in the Taiwan futures market. Guest speaker, Mr. Lucas Schmeddes, President and COO of ICE Futures Singapore, joined Mr. Allen Lin, Senior Vice President of TAIFEX, to discuss trends in the global energy market.About Taiwan Futures ExchangeTaiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX), established in 1997, provides a wide range of futures and options products in equity indices, interest rates, equities, commodities and currencies. TAIFEX has continuously enhanced its technology and services in trading, clearing and settlement to ensure a fair and orderly marketplace. With a vision to be a world-class exchange befitting the fast-evolving marketplace, TAIFEX is poised to extend its global reach and stands as a primary derivatives exchange in Asia. For further details, please visit TAIFEX website at www.taifex.com.tw.Full press release, with Appendix, can be viewed at http://www.acnnewswire.com/clientreports/598/TAIFEX.pdfSource: Taiwan Futures ExchangeCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.