Nord Anglia Education Celebrates 94 Percent Pass Rate on IB Diploma

Exceptional pass rate highlights significant opportunities for students studying at a Nord Anglia Education school

HONG KONG, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nord Anglia Education (NAE), the world's leading premium schools organisation, today announced a 94% pass rate for its 2017/18 International Baccalaureate Diploma (IBDP) results, significantly higher than 78.4%, the IB Diploma global pass rate in 2017.

"I am delighted by the outstanding IB Diploma results achieved by our students this year. This excellent outcome is not only due to their efforts but is also a result of the organisation's sharing of global best practice, its Be Ambitious philosophy, personalised approach to learning and world-leading teachers," said Andy Puttock, Education Director of Nord Anglia Education.

A high pass rate has been maintained for eight consecutive years at NAE schools against a backdrop of tremendous growth in the number of students taking the International Baccalaureate Diploma; increasing from nearly 700 to over 1,100 students over the same time period.

Last year alone, NAE grew in size from operating 43 schools to 55 schools globally. Even with its rapid rate of growth the group still achieved a remarkable pass rate. The jump in student numbers also makes NAE one of the world's leading global providers of the curriculum, and the largest in the private premium education sector.

This academic year, five Nord Anglia Education students received the top honour of the perfect 45 out of 45 score. Only 278 students worldwide achieved a perfect score of 45 out of 45, from over 157,000 who undertook the IB Diploma in 2017.

Nord Anglia Education's IB Diploma results at a glance:

94% pass rate topping the global average pass rate of 78.4%.

NAE's average IB score of 33 is more than ten percent higher than the IB global average of 29.78.

Students from the following schools received a perfect score of 45 out of 45:

Nord Anglia International School Shanghai, Pudong



British International School Shanghai, Puxi



British School of Beijing , Shunyi

Collège Du Léman, Geneva



British International School of Houston

1103 Nord Anglia students took the IB Diploma this year.

"Given the level of rigour and dedicated study required to do well in the IB Diploma, I am exceedingly proud of the results across our family of schools this academic year," said Andrew Fitzmaurice, Chief Executive Officer of Nord Anglia Education. "We are committed to helping our students achieve outstanding levels of academic excellence, and this year five students scored the maximum 45 points, enabling them to gain admission to the world's leading universities, along with many of their classmates in our Nord Anglia Education schools. This is a testament to our Be Ambitious philosophy, highlighting that there is no limit to what our students can achieve. Congratulations once again to all our students on their tremendous results!"

The International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme, referred to as the IBDP, is a two-year education programme for students aged 16-19. The programme is widely implemented in international schools and is an accepted and recognised qualification for entry into higher education and universities worldwide.

