Textmunication Holdings Inc.: Textmunication Holdings, Inc. Builds Through Investment and Business Execution

PLEASANT HILL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2018 / Textmunication Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: TXHD; OTC PINK: TXHDD), a cloud-based mobile SMS and RCS marketing platform provider, opens its new share structure today with an Outstanding Share count of approximately 3,975,520. The company's ticker symbol will be "TXHDD" for the next 20 business days.

Textmunication recently announced an equity investment of $100,000 through two accredited investors with the option to invest an additional $200,000 within 18 months of the initial investment. Updates on the new investors and their roles in the company will be announced this week. Textmunication will no longer be financed by toxic convertible notes, but instead through its current revenue, additional equity investment, or other non-toxic investment vehicles.

Textmunication added two new advisors who will guide the company through business execution, strategic partnerships and investment opportunities which will assist Textmunication in the growing mobile marketing sector. In addition to guiding Textmunication with investment and business advice, both advisors participated in Textmunication's recent equity raise. By adding experienced advisors in the technology and investment sectors, Textmunication can now scale into new verticals and technologies where instant engagement, predictive intelligence, AI and video collaboration are needed.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) expects the SMS market to grow from $62B today to more than $86B by 2025. Textmunication completed its new state-of-the-art SMS software platform in late 2017 and is currently building new APIs for several of the largest Club Management Software (CMS) firms in the health and fitness industry. New technologies such as Rich Communication Services (RCS) are scheduled for deployment in late 2018. RCS is the evolution of SMS with rich images, video and other multimedia in a single text. Textmunication expanded its White Label program allowing companies of all sizes to implement an "out-of-the-box" solution "Powered by Textmunication". In addition to White Label, the company offers standalone APIs, integrated API solutions, and non-integrated services. Textmunication was recently honored by CIOReview as one of its "Top 20 Most Innovative Digital Marketing Solution Providers of 2018".

"We set a goal in 2017 of completely transforming the company," said Wais Asefi, CEO of Textmunication. "We addressed our convertible notes and obtained equity investment from respected business leaders to expand the company through software development, API partnerships, and new marketing initiatives. This new financing strategy takes away the fear of uncontrollable dilution and provides a clearer pathway for shareholder value. We look forward to introducing our new advisory team this week."

