Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2018) - Quadro Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QRO) ("Quadro" or the "Company"), Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSX-V: MEK) (Metals Creek) and Benton Resources Inc. (TSX-V: BEX) (Benton) are pleased to announce that they have entered into an option agreement pursuant to which Quadro has acquired the option to earn the one-third interests held by each of MEK and BEX in the new jointly staked (33.33% each) Conche Property (see news release dated June 25, 2018) on Newfoundland's Great Northern Peninsula (the "Option").

To exercise the Option the Company is required to issue 1 million shares to each of MEK and BEX over an eighteen month period on the basis of 200,000 shares to each on receipt of regulatory approval for the Option, a further 300,000 shares to each within six months of receipt of regulatory approval and 500,000 shares to each within eighteen months of receiving regulatory approval. Upon exercise of the Option MEK and BEX will each retain a 1% NSR with the Company having the right to purchase 50% of the NSR's for the payment of $500,000 to each of MEK and BEX. The Option is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Recent grab sample samples taken from the newly discovered zone returned values up to 15.5% Lead (pb) and 192 grams per tonne (g/t) silver. Below is a table of assay results:

Sample Number Lead (%) Silver (g/t) Copper (ppm) Zinc (ppm) 309910 1.99 30.7 3954 40 309911 5.30 13.4 140 90 309912 15.50 44 400 94 309913 1.74 26.6 214 27 309914 10.20 70.7 4581 2600 309915 1.38 14.6 485 38 309916 6.30 86.2 1188 520 309917 0.08 0.5 11 18 309918 5.07 192 2372 344

The property is located approximately 7km from the southeast boundary of Altius Minerals Corporation's ("Altius") new Sail Pond discovery, where Altius obtained grab samples up to 2,030 g/t Ag, 7.08% Cu, 9.40% Pb, 2.54% Sb, 0.46 g/t Au and 944 g/t Ag, 5.24% Cu, 7.6% Pb, 2.32% Zn, 0.30g/t Au (South Zone) and 803 g/t Ag, 3.58% Cu, 0.11% Pb, 1.04% Zn, 0.92% Sb, 0.17 g/t Au (North Zone)(see Altius web site).

The surface grab samples mentioned in this release are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades of the property.

Wayne Reid, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, was involved in the collection of the samples, supervised the analytical program and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.

Analysis reported in this release were completed by Eastern Analytical in Springdale, NL. with ISO 17025 accreditation. Samples were transported, by the Qualified Person, in sealed bags to Eastern and all samples were analyzed using a Au plus 34 element ICP procedure. Over-limits for base metals and silver were assayed using industry-standard assay techniques.

The Option will be effected with MEK and BEX which are both insiders of Quadro and as such the transaction is a "related party transaction" as such term is defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements set out in MI 61-101. The Company is exempt from the formal valuation requirement of MI 61-101 under sections 5.5(a) and (b) of MI 61-101 in respect of the transaction as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves the interested parties, is not more than 25% of the Company's market capitalization. Additionally, the Company is exempt from minority shareholder approval under sections 5.7(1)(a) and (b) of MI 61-101 as, in addition to the foregoing, (i) neither the fair market value of the transaction nor the consideration to be provided to the interested parties exceeds $2,500,000, (ii) the Company has one or more independent directors who are not employees of the Company, and (iii) all of the independent directors have approved the transaction.

About Quadro Resources Ltd.- Quadro is a publicly traded mineral exploration company. It is led by an experienced and successful management team and is focused on exploring for gold in North America. Quadro has 27,427,094 shares outstanding. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "QRO". Quadro owns a 100% interest in the Staghorn property in Newfoundland and one-third of the Conche Property.

