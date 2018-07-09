Ringdale Announces FollowMe Integration with Lexmark's New A4 Workgroup Printers and MFPs

BURGESS HILL, England, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Ringdale, a leading provider of secure document output management solutions, announces today that its FollowMe Embedded product provides integrated support for Lexmark's new generation of A4 workgroup printers and multi-function products (MFPs).

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/476805/FollowMe_Ringdale_Logo.jpg )



Available across the new A4 color CS622de Series, CX520 Series, CX620 Series and large workgroup mono MS820e Series, MX720 Series and MX820 Series devices, the FollowMe Embedded product provides enhanced usability, control and secure print management capability to meet the print, copy, and scan needs of organization's head office, branch office and growing mobile workforce.

"With 57%[1] of enterprises predicting an increase in print volume by 2025, providing organizations with the best solution that supports their compliance needs to mitigate against print related breaches is a key priority. By supporting the latest Lexmark devices, we are enabling a seamless customer experience and ensuring those devices are secured and complaint," said Jan Bollmann, Executive Vice President, Ringdale

The award-winning[2] integrated Data Loss Prevention (DLP) capabilities in the FollowMe solution continues to help organizations improve productivity and meet their compliance requirements.

For partners working with multiple printer and MFP brands, FollowMe offers the most consistent user experience across any printer make or model. For details on this release or the Ringdale partner program, contact Peter Gumm, Ringdale, Phone: +44-1444-871349 or Email: peter.gumm@ringdale.com. For further information on FollowMe, visit www.followme.ringdale.com

About Ringdale

Ringdale invented FollowMe and the print roaming technology in 1997 and has continued to be at the forefront of the industry for over three decades. With offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Singapore and Japan, Ringdale has a strong global partner network and relationships with the world's leading printing manufacturers including Brother, Canon, Hewlett Packard, Lexmark, Konica Minolta, Kyocera Mita, Oce, OKI, Ricoh, Samsung, Sharp, Toshiba and Xerox.

Lexmark and the Lexmark logo are trademarks of Lexmark International, Inc., registered in the U.S. and/or other countries.

[1] Quocirca 'Print 2025: Global Market Insight Study' 2018

[2] Winner of Buyers Lab BLI's 2018 Pick Award as Outstanding Data Loss Prevention Solution