Advantego Corporation to Exhibit at FreedomFest Conference July-11-14

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2018 / Advantego Corporation (OTCQB: ADGO) today announced that it will be exhibiting and presenting its digital communications products and services July 11-14 at the annual FreedomFest Conference at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas.

FreedomFest brings Libertarian-oriented thought influencers from around the world together to talk, strategize and socialize. Exhibitors include authors, politicians, philosophers and an array of financial, business and investing advisers. There are also various roundtable discussions, mock trials on current topics and a film festival.

This year's conference speakers include Steve Forbes, Forbes Media; George Will, The Washington Post; Judge Andrew Napolitano; radio talk show host Larry Elder and Robert Kiyosaki, author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad". Among the more than 250 exhibitors are such diverse companies as: Cato Institute (think tank), Cloudcoin Consortium, Center for Individualism, Freedom Crowdfunding, King Operating Corporation (oil and gas), Uranium Energy Corporation and U.S. Term Limits.

"One of the most popular events at FreedomFest is a Pitch Tank, sponsored by one of our strategic partners, Angel Investors Network," according to Advantego CEO Robert W. (Rob) Ferguson. "Entrepreneurs and businesses present their ideas and investment opportunities to a panel of judges and an audience of potential investors in a format similar to TV's Shark Tank," Ferguson said.

Advantego is a strategic partner with the Angel Investors Network, the MasterMind Investment Club and numerous firms participating in these events. Advantego will use its response-enabled digital signage service, Advantego.TV, at the conference to promote the Pitch Tank, the MasterMind Investment Club and companies presenting at the Pitch Tank event.

According to Tom O'Stasik, Advantego's Chief Revenue Officer: "We have services that companies of any size can use to effectively promote their brands, increase their operational efficiencies and maximize business opportunities within their sectors. Advantego serves as a one-stop-shop for companies striving to implement one of today's emerging digital display technologies in their business models."

O'Stasik pointed out: "Advantego offers a broad range of services to, and through, our network of strategic partners such as: volume discounts on social media ad buys, turnkey call center services, product fulfillment, interactive video content creation and email distribution to a list of nearly two million opt-in investors looking for new investment opportunities. We believe that our products and services effectively 'Empower Business Innovation'. The FreedomFest convention is a perfect venue for cultivating many collaborative business opportunities."

About Advantego Corporation

Advantego Corporation (OTCQB: ADGO) designs, develops and implements digital communications and intelligent software solutions as a specialized Business Process as a Service (BPaaS). The Company's products and services are developed by its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Advantego Technologies Inc., which leverages its proprietary "Intelligent Solution Platform". This platform combines existing data and systems and integrates "best in class", third-party technologies to provide a comprehensive, managed solution that significantly enhances internal operations and marketing efficiency. These elite, custom business solutions are available to large enterprises, affiliate networks and franchise operators as all-inclusive, managed bundled services. The Company also offers a variety of stand-alone products specific to targeted industries. Website: www.advantego.com.

