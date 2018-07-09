Data Projects the Retail Market's Use of Blockchain Technology is Primed for Huge Growth

PALM BEACH, Florida, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new report published by MarketsandMarkets, the application of blockchain in retail markets is expected to grow from USD 80 Million in 2018 to USD 2,339.5 Million by 2023, and at a compound annual growth rate of 96.4% during the forecast period. The benefits of applying blockchain technology in the retail industry include increasing efficiency and speed in supply chain transactions as well as preventing fraudulent activities. The report indicated that the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast years, while North America holds the largest market shares in the market. Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT), Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC), Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET), International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM), MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI)

The loyalty and rewards management segment is expected to benefit the most with the help of blockchain technology in the retail sector. Retailers can implement the blockchain for managing information including purchase dates, warranties, and loyalty and reward points status. The technology will help reduce redemption rates, customer service and marketing costs. The report indicated that the loyalty and rewards management segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) just earlier this morning the company announced breaking news today, "its plan for a strategic investment in Hash Bank, an integrated cryptocurrency financial services platform aiming at becoming the first cryptocurrency bank in the world.

The Company has entered into an Equity Investment Letter of Intent ("LOT") with Hash Bank pursuant to which, Shineco, as an investor in the latest round of investment of RMB 40 million, plans to acquire a 5% ownership stake in Hash Bank for a purchase price of RMB 10 million (approximately US$1.5 million).

Mr. Yuying Zhang, the Chairman and CEO of Shineco, stated that, "The Company has focused on entering the blockchain field since the beginning of this year. This strategic investment in Hash Bank has launched a new journey for the Company's application of blockchain technology. We hope Shineco will enter the global apocynum industry chain with this cooperation with Hash Bank, integrating resources in its apocynum growing and processing regions, and increasing the intensity of R&D and innovation, gradually introducing blockchain technology into the apocynum industry chain. We expect that Shineco would benefit from reduced costs, improved efficiency, a more optimized collaborative environment, and the creation of a new industry ecosystem."

Mr. Zhaicai Su, the Co-founder of Hash Bank commented, "Hash Bank is an integrated financial services platform offers depositary services to multiple and various cryptocurrency tokens, tokenizedbonds, fund wealth management, investment banking services, and other financial services. Hash Bank's multi-national team is composed of experts with international perspectives and deep financial expertise. We believe that with the development of the cryptocurrency market, digital financial opportunities will increasingly emerge. Through the POS (Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism, we expect to provide financial services for digital assets to promote the establishment and evolution of the global digital financial ecosystem, making the global financial system balanced and safe through blockchain technology. Meanwhile, building a platform for the top global investors, provides Shineco with the perfect services of investment and financing, entrepreneurship and innovation, assisting Shineco with entering the express lane of the blockchain revolution."

Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC) is aiming to become a next generation Artificial - Intelligence (AI) & blockchain-powered, fintech service company, focusing on digital asset production and distribution. On June 5, 2018, the Company detailed a more streamlined framework and operational model for its product, trading and monetization categories. As Seven Stars Cloud facilitates the transformation from traditional financial markets into the asset digitization era via Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain driven trading platforms, SSC's "4+4+4" Cloud Matrix will mark a redefining and reorganization of SSC's product categories, strategy and managerial configuration as it is applied to the Company's Digital Asset Product Sales and Trading ecosystem.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) is a leading cloud-based acceleration technology company in China. Recently, the Company announced that it has launched the ThunderChain File System (TCFS) and three TRC Smart Contract Standards to support the development of blockchain applications. The Company also revealed the winners of Xunlei Blockchain Applications Global Challenge final tournament held in Shenzhen. ThunderChain File System (TCFS), based on Xunlei's proprietary distributed technology and millions of shared computing nodes, is a distributed file system for data storage and authorized distribution. It is built specifically for blockchain platforms, including ThunderChain and other platforms. In addition to TCFS, Xunlei published three ThunderChain Request for Comment (TRC) standards to help blockchain developers and companies reduce costs and build a ThunderChain ecosystem. These standards are TRC1 (token standard, compatible with ERC20), TRC2 (non-fungible token standard, compatible with ERC721) and TRC2-1 (authorizable non-fungible token standard).

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) is the global leader in enterprise cloud with a platform designed to meet the evolving needs of business and society. Recently, the Company announced agreements with six leading European companies that rely on the IBM Cloud to access advanced technologies such as AI, blockchain and analytics. They include Netherlands' Koopman Logistics, Italian multimedia publishing company Gruppo 24 Ore, Spanish digital and mobile health solution provider Teckel Medical, French bank Crédit Mutuel, the UK's RS Components, and multinational lighting manufacturer Osram AG.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) is one of the world's largest money transfer companies. Earlier this year, the Company has partnered with Ripple, a provider of the leading enterprise blockchain solution for payments, to pilot XRP in their payment flows. As part of this agreement, both companies will also explore MoneyGram's integration into Ripple's ecosystem through xVia. For MoneyGram, the second largest money transfer company in the world, this strategic partnership will allow them to understand how blockchain technology and XRP can improve the efficiency of their global treasury operations and consumer experience.

