METROPOLE TELEVISION (Paris:MMT) announces that, as a result of the long-term partnership that has become effective between Natixis and Oddo BHF, the liquidity contract for its shares, initially awarded to Natixis, has been transferred from the effective date of 2 July 2018 to Oddo BHF.

At the end of the liquidity contract entrusted to Natixis on the shares of METROPOLE TELEVISION (FR0000053225), the following assets were booked to the liquidity account

85,706 METROPOLE TELEVISION shares

1,332,222.09

For information, on December 31, 2017, date of the last liquidity contract statement, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account

24,405 METROPOLE TELEVISION shares

2,523,725.53

By contract dated of June 20, 2018 and for a period of one year, renewable by tacit consent, METROPOLE TELEVISION has entrusted the investment services providers Oddo BHF and Natixis with the implementation of a liquidity and market surveillance contract, on ordinary shares, in compliance with the AMAFI charter of March 8, 2011 approved by the AMF on March 21, 2011.

To implement this contract, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account

85,706 METROPOLE TELEVISION shares

1,332,222.09

