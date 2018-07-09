Canopy Growth South America DealWhen looking at the marijuana market in 2018, it's hard to say that Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) has been anything but a winner. And the wins for CGC stock are only continuing to pile up as the company announced that it is expanding its reach into South America with a new deal.The Canopy Growth South America deal sees the largest marijuana company by market cap further expand its global reach with the creation of a new medical marijuana subsidiary, Canopy LATAM Corp.The deal, valued at about $150.0 million, marks one of the biggest plays by the company in 2018."This isn't a strategy about more.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...