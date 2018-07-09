Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 09 July 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 141,050 Highest price paid per share (pence): 24.2000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 23.8000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 24.0373

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,412,570,342 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,412,570,342 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

09 JULY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 5250 24.20 16:29:51 London Stock Exchange 4106 24.20 16:29:51 London Stock Exchange 386 24.10 16:28:52 London Stock Exchange 4161 24.10 16:20:19 London Stock Exchange 439 24.10 16:20:19 London Stock Exchange 4498 24.10 16:20:19 London Stock Exchange 19872 24.15 16:08:30 London Stock Exchange 10969 24.10 16:07:21 London Stock Exchange 9308 24.10 16:07:07 London Stock Exchange 4035 24.05 16:02:47 London Stock Exchange 9158 24.05 16:02:47 London Stock Exchange 4309 24.05 15:25:15 London Stock Exchange 3551 24.00 14:51:03 London Stock Exchange 486 24.00 14:24:33 London Stock Exchange 2969 24.00 13:42:44 London Stock Exchange 510 24.00 13:42:12 London Stock Exchange 736 24.00 13:42:12 London Stock Exchange 796 24.00 13:42:12 London Stock Exchange 513 24.00 13:42:12 London Stock Exchange 2556 24.00 13:42:12 London Stock Exchange 2420 24.10 12:44:34 London Stock Exchange 2375 24.10 12:44:34 London Stock Exchange 4394 24.10 12:02:41 London Stock Exchange 3939 23.90 11:44:11 London Stock Exchange 3993 24.00 11:01:39 London Stock Exchange 4385 24.00 11:01:39 London Stock Exchange 4440 23.85 10:39:11 London Stock Exchange 4450 23.90 09:14:01 London Stock Exchange 4439 23.90 09:01:25 London Stock Exchange 4402 23.90 08:48:33 London Stock Exchange 4431 23.90 08:37:30 London Stock Exchange 4409 23.85 08:24:27 London Stock Exchange 3214 23.80 08:16:09 London Stock Exchange 1151 23.80 08:15:26 London Stock Exchange

-Ends-