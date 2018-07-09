sprite-preloader
Montag, 09.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 587 internationalen Medien

WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

London, July 9

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:09 July 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):141,050
Highest price paid per share (pence):24.2000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):23.8000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):24.0373

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,412,570,342 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,412,570,342 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

09 JULY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
525024.2016:29:51London Stock Exchange
410624.2016:29:51London Stock Exchange
38624.1016:28:52London Stock Exchange
416124.1016:20:19London Stock Exchange
43924.1016:20:19London Stock Exchange
449824.1016:20:19London Stock Exchange
1987224.1516:08:30London Stock Exchange
1096924.1016:07:21London Stock Exchange
930824.1016:07:07London Stock Exchange
403524.0516:02:47London Stock Exchange
915824.0516:02:47London Stock Exchange
430924.0515:25:15London Stock Exchange
355124.0014:51:03London Stock Exchange
48624.0014:24:33London Stock Exchange
296924.0013:42:44London Stock Exchange
51024.0013:42:12London Stock Exchange
73624.0013:42:12London Stock Exchange
79624.0013:42:12London Stock Exchange
51324.0013:42:12London Stock Exchange
255624.0013:42:12London Stock Exchange
242024.1012:44:34London Stock Exchange
237524.1012:44:34London Stock Exchange
439424.1012:02:41London Stock Exchange
393923.9011:44:11London Stock Exchange
399324.0011:01:39London Stock Exchange
438524.0011:01:39London Stock Exchange
444023.8510:39:11London Stock Exchange
445023.9009:14:01London Stock Exchange
443923.9009:01:25London Stock Exchange
440223.9008:48:33London Stock Exchange
443123.9008:37:30London Stock Exchange
440923.8508:24:27London Stock Exchange
321423.8008:16:09London Stock Exchange
115123.8008:15:26London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


