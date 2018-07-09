DEINOVE won the "Most Innovative Technology" award, with PHYT-N-RESIST , during the nnual meeting point for IAR cluster members.

IAR is the French cluster dedicated to the Bioeconomy. A French and European leader, it counts 370 members, from agricultural stakeholders to finished products suppliers.

DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a biotech company that discovers, develops, and produces high-value compounds from rare bacteria, notably from the Deinococcus genus, announces that it won the "Most Innovative Technology" Award at the 2018 IAR annual meeting, for PHYT-N-RESIST, the first pure Phytoene for skincare.

The "24 Hours of the IAR" is the annual meeting of IAR cluster's members: agricultural cooperatives, research institutions and universities, companies of all sizes and public actors.

DEINOVE has been selected as part of the "Our companies make their show" competition, which rewards IAR's member companies presenting an innovative breakthrough technology.

With PHYT-N-RESIST, DEINOVE carries a breakthrough innovation regarding natural active ingredients with the bioproduction of the first pure Phytoene dedicated to cosmetic care.

Phytoene is a colorless carotenoid produced through natural sugars fermentation by Deinococcus geothermalis, an extremophile bacterium. DEINOVE is the only company that commercially exploits Deinococcus, and that has developed a genuine know-how around this original micro-factory.

Created by DEINOVE and consisting of Phytoene concentrated in a refined jojoba oil, PHYT-N-RESIST, helps fighting against skin aging by reducing oxidative stress and accelerating skin repair. These properties were confirmed by a conclusive clinical study, demonstrating its beneficial effect on skin firmness, elasticity, radiance, but also on wrinkle decrease.

So far, there was no way to extract pure Phytoene. None of the available production processes from plants allows the production of pure Phytoene - they provide only a mix of carotenoids, at low concentration, and with varying degrees of stability and colors.

Harnessing the potential of Deinococcus geothermalis, DEINOVE has for the first time ever achieved the bioproduction of pure Phytoene.

PHYT-N-RESISTwas launched in April 2018.

As part of its Annual Meeting, the "24 Hours of IAR", the IAR Cluster has decided to support member companies with the ability to present an innovative breakthrough technology by creating the "Our Companies Make Their Show" competition.

This opportunity allows IAR's member companies to present their most innovative technologies to the cluster's investors and industry members and rewards the breakthrough technology which is considered as the most innovative.

DEINOVE has been selected to be awarded the "Most Innovative Technology" Prize, with PHYT-N-RESIST

ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI) is a biotech company that discovers, develops and produces high added-value compounds from rare microorganisms for use in the fields of health, nutrition and cosmetic markets. To do so, DEINOVE draws on two key assets

A unique library of 6,000 rare or unexploited bacterial strains;

A metabolic and fermentation engineering platform capable of leveraging these natural "micrco-factories" to turn them into new industrial standards.

Based in Montpellier, DEINOVE employs approximately 55 employees and has nearly 130 international patents. The company has been listed on Euronext Growth since April 2010.

