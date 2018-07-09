SOLUTIONS 30: Half year statement of position on the liquidity contract made by Solutions 30 with Louis Capital Markets

In respect of the liquidity contract concerning shares for Solutions 30, provides Louis Capital Markets, with the following resources featuring in the liquidity account opened in the books of ODDO & CIE on 29/06/2018:

3,082 ALS30 FP shares

161,578.33 euros in cash

As a reminder, at the last half-year statement of position for the contract, on 29/12/2017, the following resources features in the liquidity account:

4,414 ALS30 FP shares

115,415.32 euros in cash

About SOLUTIONS 30

The SOLUTIONS 30 Group is Europe's leading provider of Solutions for New Technologies. Its mission is to grant individuals and businesses alike access to technological changes that transform our daily lives: computers and the Internet in the past, today's digital changes, and future technology that will make the world ever more connected in real time. Since its founding, the Group has handled more than 10 million service calls by drawing on a network of 6,000 regional technicians. SOLUTIONS 30 currently covers the whole of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Spain. SOLUTIONS 30 S.E.'s capital comprises 24,179,812 shares, with an identical number of theoretical and exercisable voting rights.

Solutions 30 S.E. is listed on the Alternext market (ISIN FR0013188844 - code ALS30), eligible for the PEA-PME share savings plan, and on the Frankfurt stock exchange on the Xetra electronic system (ISIN FR0013188844 - code 30L2)

Indexes: MSCI Europe Small Cap | Tech40 | CAC PME

www.solutions30.com

