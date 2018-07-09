sprite-preloader
09.07.2018
PR Newswire

First Quantum to Release Second Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Results on July 30, 2018

TORONTO, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company", TSX Symbol "FM") will publish its second quarter 2018 financial and operating results on Monday July 30, 2018 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company's President, Clive Newall, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Tuesday July 31, 2018.

Conference call and webcast details are as follows:

Date:     July 31, 2018
    Time:     9:00 am (EDT); 2:00 pm (BST); 6:00 am (PDT)

    Webcast:  http://www.first-quantum.com

    Dial in:  North America: (toll free) (877) 291-4570
              North America and international: 1 (647) 788-4919

              United Kingdom: (toll free) 0-800-051-7107

              Available from noon (Eastern) on July 31, 2018 until 11:59 pm (Eastern) on
    Replay:   August 14, 2018
              North America: (toll free) (800) 585-8367
              North America and international: 1 (416) 621-4642

    Passcode: 6282328

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
G. Clive Newall
President

For further information visit our website at http://www.first-quantum.com.

North American contact: Sharon Loung, Director, Investor Relations, Tel: (647) 346-3934, Fax: (604) 688-3818, Toll Free: 1 (888) 688-6577, E-Mail: sharon.loung@fqml.com; United Kingdom contact: Clive Newall, President, Tel: +44 140 327 3484, Fax: +44 140 327 3494, E-Mail: clive.newall@fqml.com


