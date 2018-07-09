First Quantum to Release Second Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Results on July 30, 2018

TORONTO, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company", TSX Symbol "FM") will publish its second quarter 2018 financial and operating results on Monday July 30, 2018 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company's President, Clive Newall, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Tuesday July 31, 2018.

Conference call and webcast details are as follows:

Date: July 31, 2018 Time: 9:00 am (EDT); 2:00 pm (BST); 6:00 am (PDT) Webcast: http://www.first-quantum.com Dial in: North America: (toll free) (877) 291-4570 North America and international: 1 (647) 788-4919 United Kingdom: (toll free) 0-800-051-7107 Available from noon (Eastern) on July 31, 2018 until 11:59 pm (Eastern) on Replay: August 14, 2018 North America: (toll free) (800) 585-8367 North America and international: 1 (416) 621-4642 Passcode: 6282328

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

G. Clive Newall

President

For further information visit our website at http://www.first-quantum.com.

North American contact: Sharon Loung, Director, Investor Relations, Tel: (647) 346-3934, Fax: (604) 688-3818, Toll Free: 1 (888) 688-6577, E-Mail: sharon.loung@fqml.com; United Kingdom contact: Clive Newall, President, Tel: +44 140 327 3484, Fax: +44 140 327 3494, E-Mail: clive.newall@fqml.com