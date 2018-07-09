sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

FEMSA Servicios SA de CV: FEMSA Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

MONTERREY, Mexico, July 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA") (NYSE:FMX) (BMV:FEMSAUBD) is pleased to invite you to participate in its Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call that will be held on:

Friday, July 27, 2018

10:00 AM Eastern Time

(9:00 AM Mexico City Time)

Eduardo Padilla, Chief Executive Officer of FEMSA, will host the call and discuss FEMSA's Second Quarter 2018 financial results, followed by a question and answer session. The quarterly results will be released on July 27 before market opens.

To participate in the conference call please dial

Toll Free US: (800) 289 0438

International: +1 (323) 794 2423

Conference ID: 3906562

The conference call will be webcast live through streaming audio. For details please visit http://ir.femsa.com (http://ir.femsa.com/)

If you are unable to participate live, the conference call replay will be available on http://ir.femsa.com/results.cfm (http://ir.femsa.com/results.cfm)

FEMSA is a leading company that participates in the beverage industry through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume; and in the beer industry, through its ownership of the second largest equity stake in Heineken, one of the world's leading brewers with operations in over 70 countries. In the retail industry it participates through FEMSA Comercio, comprising a Retail Division operating various small-format store chains including OXXO, a Health Division, which includes all drugstores and related operations, and a Fuel Division, operating the OXXO GAS chain of retail service stations. Additionally, through its Strategic Businesses unit, it provides logistics, point-of-sale refrigeration solutions and plastics solutions to FEMSA's business units and third-party clients.

Media Contact
(52) 555-249-6843
comunicacion@femsa.com.mx
www.femsa.com

Investor Contact
(52) 818-328-6167
investor@femsa.com.mx
www.femsa.com/inversionista


