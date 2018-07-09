Legal & General Investment Management America, Inc.: Legal & General Investment Management America Announces Head of US Stewardship and Sustainable Investments

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2018 / Legal & General Investment Management America, Inc. (LGIMA), a registered investment advisor specializing in designing and managing investment solutions across active fixed income, index, multi-asset and liability driven investment for the US market, today announced that John Hoeppner has joined as Head of US Stewardship and Sustainable Investments. John will help shape the firm's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy and assist in meeting the increasing demand for ESG investing strategies in the US market. LGIMA will work with its UK affiliate, LGIM, to build on their long-standing, award winning work in this space. This includes taking a proactive and impactful approach to stewardship, continuing to help shape and influence company and market behaviors to achieve positive societal impacts, and creating more sustainable long-term value for clients.



John Hoeppner, Head of US Stewardship and Sustainable Investments

John comes most recently from Mission Measurement where he led the Impact Investing practice, and launched an ESG data and consulting business. Prior, John held multiple senior product positions in the asset management divisions of UBS and Northern Trust. John has championed a range of corporate and product-related sustainable investment efforts. He started his investment career at Cambridge Associates on the capital markets research team.

"We are delighted to welcome John to our Corporate Governance team. With John working at LGIMA, we will enhance our growing ESG capability," said Sacha Sadan, Director of Corporate Governance for LGIM. "John has great practical experience, and this will help us collaborate both with companies and at market level to improve ESG results for all our investment clients."

Said Aaron Meder, CEO of LGIMA, "We are committed to leveraging our global ESG expertise to generate long-term value for our clients. This includes proactive engagement with companies on behalf of our clients, as well as working with clients and consultants to design ESG solutions that optimize risk, return, and impact. John brings vast experience and industry knowledge to LGIMA, and this expertise and experience will be a valuable asset as we continue to invest in and rapidly scale our award-winning ESG capabilities."

For more information, please visit http://www.lgima.com/.

Media Contact

Name: Kristina Pereira Tully

Company: Caliber Corporate Advisers

Email:kristina@calibercorporateadvisers.com

Tel: 888-550-6385 ext. # 5

ABOUT LGIMA: Legal & General Investment Management America, Inc. (LGIMA) is a Chicago-based registered investment advisor specializing in designing and managing investment solutions across active fixed income, index strategies, multi-asset and liability driven investment (LDI) for the US institutional market. With over $174.8 billion in assets under management, LGIMA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legal & General Investment Management (Holdings) Ltd. (LGIM(H)), which also owns its affiliates Legal & General Investment Management Ltd. and LGIM International Ltd. Legal & General's worldwide assets under management are approximately $1.3 trillion as of December 31, 2017. In May 2014, LGIMA became a wholly owned subsidiary of Legal & General Investment Management US (Holdings), Inc. (LGIMUS(H)) which is wholly owned by LGIM(H).

SOURCE: Legal & General Investment Management America, Inc.