First American International Corp. Announces Amended First Quarter Results for 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2018 / First American International Corp. (OTCQB: FAIT) (www.faib.com) (the "Company" or "FAIC"), the holding company for First American International Bank (the "Bank"), today reported that it had revised its previously reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, due to the need to include certain additional merger-related expenses in net income. These expenses were not previously included as a result of a delay in internal processing of certain merger-related invoices.

Net Income and Results of Operations

After further consideration of the accounting treatment of expenses pertaining to the agreement and plan of merger with RBB Bancorp ("RBB"), a California bank holding company, which RBB and the Company jointly announced on April 23, 2018, the Company has determined that it is appropriate to include an additional $712,000 of noninterest merger-related expenses, resulting in an aggregate amount of $885,000 of merger-related expenses in the quarter ended March 31, 2018. This increases reported noninterest expense by $712,000, reduces income before income taxes by the same amount and reduces income tax expense by $150,000, resulting in net income available to common shareholders of $2.8 million, instead of $3.4 million, as previously reported. Earnings per share available to common shareholders were $1.27 basic and $1.26 fully diluted, instead of $1.52 and $1.51, respectively, as previously reported.

The return on average assets was 1.26% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, versus 1.51% as previously reported. The return on average common equity was 17.48%, versus 20.96% as previously reported, for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Stockholders' equity was $82.1 million, or 9.23% of total assets, at March 31, 2018, instead of $82.7 million, or 9.30% of total assets. Tangible book value at March 31, 2018 was $29.61 per share, basic, and $29.44 per share, fully diluted, reduced from $29.87 per share, basic, and $29.70 per share fully diluted, as previously reported.

First American International Corp.

Amended Financial Highlights (unaudited)

($ in thousands) As Previously Reported As Amended Balance Sheet Items 3/31/2018 3/31/2018 3/31/2017 Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from banks - noninterest bearing $ 5,095 $ 5,095 $ 4,917 Due from banks - interest bearing 122,057 122,057 48,579 Federal funds sold 556 556 66 Total cash and cash equivalents 127,708 127,708 53,562 Time deposits with banks 3,800 3,800 3,797 Securities Securities available for sale 16,205 16,205 26,387 Securities held to maturity 26,565 26,565 28,352 Total securities 42,770 42,770 54,739 Loans Loans held for sale 1,707 1,707 1,939 Real estate - residential 435,495 435,495 442,461 Real estate - commercial 259,239 259,239 274,686 Commercial and industrial 790 790 1,062 Consumer and installment 297 297 369 Unearned loan fees (2,655) (2,655) (3,141) Loans receivable, gross 693,166 693,166 715,437 Allowance for loan losses (9,518) (9,518) (9,329) Loans, net 683,648 683,648 706,108 Bank premises and equipment 6,251 6,251 6,933 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 7,276 7,276 7,776 Accrued interest receivable 2,648 2,648 2,766 Mortgage servicing rights 10,504 10,504 7,129 Other assets 3,307 3,307 5,523 Total Assets $ 889,618 $ 889,618 $ 850,272 Demand deposits $ 160,036 $ 160,036 $ 135,592 NOW accounts 4,669 4,669 4,233 Money market and savings 160,566 160,566 159,118 Certificates of deposit 324,233 324,233 306,895 Total deposits 649,505 649,505 605,838 Borrowings 142,500 142,500 155,000 Junior subordinated debentures 7,217 7,217 7,217 Accrued interest payable 2,118 2,118 1,649 Accounts payable and other liabilities 5,572 6,135 6,299 Total liabilities 806,911 807,474 776,003 Stockholders' equity 82,707 82,144 74,269 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 889,618 $ 889,618 $ 850,272

First American International Corp.

Amended Financial Highlights (unaudited)

($ in thousands except per share data) Summary Income Statement For the Quarter Ended As Previously Reported As Amended 3/31/2018 3/31/2018 3/31/2017 Interest income Real estate - residential $ 5,224 $ 5,224 $ 4,695 Real estate - commercial 3,116 3,116 3,085 Other 1,053 1,053 777 Total Interest income 9,393 9,393 8,557 Interest expense Interest-bearing core deposits 250 250 201 Interest-bearing certificates of deposit 1,125 1,125 902 Interest on borrowings 732 732 737 Total Interest expense 2,107 2,107 1,840 Net interest income 7,286 7,286 6,717 Provision for loan losses - - 79 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,286 7,286 6,639 Non-interest income 3,885 3,885 1,778 Non-interest expenses 6,633 7,345 5,999 Income before income taxes 4,539 3,826 2,418 Provision for income taxes 973 823 827 Net income $ 3,566 $ 3,003 $ 1,591 Less: Preferred stock dividends and discount accretion (209) (209) (203) Net income available to common shareholders $ 3,357 $ 2,794 $ 1,388

For the Quarter Ended As Previously Reported As Amended 3/31/2018 3/31/2018 3/31/2017 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.51 % 1.26 % 0.66 % Return on average common equity 20.96 % 17.48 % 9.63 % Average interest earning assets/interest bearing liabilities 135.5 % 135.5 % 133.5 % Net interest rate spread 3.01 % 3.01 % 2.98 % Net interest margin 3.35 % 3.35 % 3.26 % Yield on loans 4.77 % 4.77 % 4.58 % Average cost of deposits 1.13 % 1.13 % 0.95 % Net interest income after provision/total expense 109.86 % 99.20 % 110.66 % Non-interest income to total revenue 29.26 % 29.26 % 17.21 % Non-interest expense to total revenue 49.95 % 55.31 % 58.05 % Non-interest expense to average assets 2.99 % 3.31 % 2.85 % Net Worth and Asset Quality Ratios Average total equity to average total assets 9.12 % 9.11 % 8.78 % Total equity to assets end of period 9.30 % 9.23 % 8.73 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.30 % 0.30 % 0.37 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.38 % 0.38 % 0.44 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.37 % 1.37 % 1.30 % Allowance for loan losses to NPLs 357.43 % 357.43 % 299.10 % Book Value and Earnings Per Share Total risk based capital ratio (Bank) 17.14 % 17.14 % 15.76 % Tier 1 risk based capital (Bank) 15.88 % 15.88 % 14.51 % Leverage ratio (Bank) 9.95 % 9.95 % 9.55 % Tangible book value per share - basic $ 29.87 $ 29.61 $ 26.26 Diluted EPS available to common shareholders $ 1.51 $ 1.26 $ 0.63

