Newater Technology, Inc.: Newater Technology Inc. Announces its 6th Anniversary Celebration

YANTAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2018 / Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) ("NEWA," "we," "our," or the "Company"), a developer, service provider and manufacturer of membrane ?ltration products and related hardware and engineered systems that are used in the treatment, recycling and discharge of wastewater, via its wholly owned subsidiary, YantaiJinzheng-Eco Technology Co. ("Jinzheng"), today announced its sixth year anniversary celebration.

During the past six years, the company grew from 4 employees at its inception to more than 200 employees. Its operations expanded from 30 square meters to approximately than 27,000 square meters when its new manufacturing facilities are fully complete (Jinzheng Industry Park).

Mr. Yuebiao Li, the Chairman and the CEO gave out awards to outstanding employees.

Mr. Yuebiao Li, the Chairman and the CEO, gave a speech at the ceremony.

Mr. Li first thanked those employees who were still at work and could not be present at the ceremony. He said the growth of the company was due to the effort of all the employees.

Mr. Li remarked "The goals and vision of Newater are consistent: we are committed to the high-quality recycling and re-use of renewable water resources. We are striving to be a leader in the membrane filtration industry. We are taking steps to help reduce environmental pollution. I would like every one of our NEWA's family members to keep this in mind. We are here not just because we have our job, but because we are working towards this common goal and vision."

Looking forward to the future of NEWA, Mr. Li encouraged all NEWA's employees to develop their sense of ownership, improve their sense of responsibility, keep up with the company's developments, and achieve the company's ambitious goals together.

About Newater Technology, Inc.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Yantai, China, Newater, operating its business through its wholly owned subsidiary Jinzheng, specializes in the development, manufacture and sale of DTRO (Disk Tube Reverse Osmosis) and DTNF (Disk Tube Nano-Filtration) membranes for waste water treatment, recycling and discharge. Newater provides integrated technical solutions in engineering support and installation, technical advice and water purification services, and other project-related solutions to turn wastewater into valuable clean water.

The Company's products can be used across a wide spectrum of industries, including:

-Leachate from landfills

-Power plant waste water

-Wastewater from oil fields

-Wastewater from gas production

-High acid wastewater

-Desalination

More information about the Company can be found at: www.newater.cc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Specifically, the Company's statements regarding: 1) its continued growth and business outlook, and 2) completion of its manufacturing facility on schedule; are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the water filtration industry in China; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

