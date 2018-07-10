Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it has been named for the second consecutive year as a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series, including the FTSE Blossom Japan Index, a world-leading socially responsible investment (SRI) indicator developed by FTSE Russell, which is wholly owned by the London Stock Exchange.

Created by the global index provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series including FTSE Blossom Japan Index is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The FTSE4Good indices are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.

Mitsubishi Electric is committed to achieving the United Nations' sustainable development goals (SDGs). The company strives for continuous innovation leading to higher growth as a "global, leading green company" that contributes to sustainable societies providing safety, security, and comfort as expressed in Mitsubishi Electric's corporate statement, Changes for the Better.

About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

With nearly 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Embracing the spirit of its corporate statement, Changes for the Better, and its environmental statement, Eco Changes, Mitsubishi Electric endeavors to be a global, leading green company, enriching society with technology. The company recorded consolidated group sales of 4,431.1 billion yen (US$ 41.8 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018. For more information visit:

www.MitsubishiElectric.com

*At an exchange rate of 106 yen to the US dollar, the rate given by the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2018

