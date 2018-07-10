Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2018) - PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: POR) (FSE: POT) ("Portofino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its exploration program on the Hombre Muerto West lithium brine project in Catamarca, Argentina. A total of 18 sample sites were tested within the project concessions and the highest-grade sample returned 1,031mg/L lithium (Li), 9,511 mg/L potassium (K) and 1,716 mg/L magnesium (Mg). The overall average of the eighteen analyses is 384.4 mg/L Li and 3,848.2 mg/L K. The average magnesium ratio relative to lithium is 1.99.

The exploration program included geological mapping and near-surface auger and pit sampling of saline brines to depths of 1 to 1.5 meters.

ANALYTICAL RESULTS FOR HOMBRE MUERTO WEST LITHIUM BRINE PROJECT SAMPLE NO. LITHIUM (mg/L) POTASSIUM (mg/L) MAGNESIUM (mg/L) SHM-1 856 9402 1583 SHM-2 320 5524 593 SHM-3 254 3795 478 SHM-4 832 8014 1675 SHM-5 750 6641 2015 SHM-6 685 5929 1292 SHM-7 738 6626 1223 SHM-8 1031 9511 1716 *SHM-9 (1) 263 3691 483 SHM-10 31 569 74 SHM-11 16 268 148 SHM-12 214 1836 432 SHM-13 462 4056 806 *SHM-14 (2) 1021 9649 1765 SHM-15 63 633 134 SHM-16 77 634 140 SHM-17 10 134 101 SHM-18 141 1522 437 SHM-19 274 2492 541 SHM-20 163 1681 395

Samples were analyzed by Alex Stewart Analytical Laboratory in Argentina.

*(1) Duplicate of SHM-3; *(2) Duplicate of SHM-8

The Hombre Muerto West sample locations can be viewed at the following URL: https://www.portofinoresources.com/projects/catamarca-argentina-lithium-1/.

"We are very encouraged with the multiple high-grade lithium results and the relatively low magnesium-lithium ratios from this sampling program. The outstanding success of this initial work program gives credence to our next phases of exploration activity which are anticipated to include geophysical surveying and drilling" stated David Tafel, Portofino's CEO.

The Company further reports that additional exploration results are anticipated shortly for similar programs conducted on its Rio Grande and Project II properties.

Hombre Muerto West, Catamarca

Portofino has the right to acquire a 100% interest in 2 mineral concessions that comprise 1,804 hectares ("ha") located at the Hombre Muerto salar, where FMC Lithium is currently producing lithium carbonate and Galaxy Resources is developing its Sal de Vida project.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew J. Turner, B.Sc., P.Geol. of APEX Geoscience Ltd., who is the Company's Geological Consultant and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Portofino Resources Inc.

Portofino is a Vancouver-based Canadian company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing mineral resource projects in the Americas. The Company holds interests in over 17,000 hectares covering 4 prospective lithium salar properties in Catamarca, Argentina.

