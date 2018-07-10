New appointment reinforces ACI's commitment to nexo standards, which aims to develop and promote open standards for card payments

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, today announced that Sylvie Boucheron-Saunier, senior vice president within the company's merchant payments practice, has been elected as a member of the executive board of nexo standards (nexo), the open, global association dedicated to removing the barriers present in today's fragmented global card payment acceptance ecosystem.

With more than two decades of payments experience, Boucheron-Saunier leads ACI's new business group in charge of developing omni-channel solutions for large, global merchants. Based in ACI's US headquarters, she previously served as general manager for ACI's European operations. Prior to ACI, she worked with leading banks, financial intermediaries and merchants across the Americas, Asia and Europe.

ACI has been at the forefront of championing nexo, whose adoption is supported by a growing number of retailers and organizations globally. nexo's messaging protocols and specifications, which adhere to ISO20022 standards, are universally applicable and freely available globally. The European Commission affirmed last year, in the final draft of the Regulatory Technical Standards for Strong Customer Authentication by the EBA, that the ISO20022 messaging format is essential to optimizing the interface between acquirers, payment service providers (PSPs) and acceptors such as merchants.

"I am honored to have been elected as a member of the nexo executive board," said Boucheron-Saunier. "ACI has been supportive of the nexo mission from the very beginning. The key values of nexo are interoperability, innovation, security and universality. By investing in standard compliant payment systems, retailers will no longer need to support multiple country-specific payment standards, which means they will be able to save money, introduce new services and innovations quickly, ultimately benefitting consumers."

"This is an exciting time for nexo," added Claude Brun, chairman of the board at nexo. "Our specifications and messaging protocols are now being deployed by stakeholders across the industry, including payment service providers, acquirers, acceptors, payment schemes and vendors. The board is instrumental in helping nexo to achieve its vision of creating a unified global card payments acceptance ecosystem, and we are delighted that Sylvie has joined us, bringing with her a vast experience in the payments sector and a valuable network from around the world."

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, the Universal Payments (UP) company, powers electronic payments for more than 5,100 organizations around the world. More than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries, as well as thousands of global merchants, rely on ACI to execute $14 trillion each day in payments and securities. In addition, myriad organizations utilize our electronic bill presentment and payment services. Through our comprehensive suite of software solutions delivered on customers' premises or through ACI's private cloud, we provide real-time, immediate payments capabilities and enable the industry's most complete omni-channel payments experience. To learn more about ACI, please visit www.aciworldwide.com. You can also find us on Twitter @ACI_Worldwide.

About nexo

nexo is an open, global association dedicated to removing the barriers present in today's fragmented global card payment acceptance ecosystem. nexo is the first organization to design and develop card payment messages based on ISO20022. The delivery of universal standard and protocols messages ensures the interoperability of different equipment and payment systems, internationally. Headquartered in Brussels, its members represent the full spectrum of card payments stakeholders, including acceptors, processors, card schemes, payment service providers and vendors. nexo standards was established in 2014, when three historical contributors of card payment standards and specifications were merged: EPASOrg, the OSCar consortium and the CIR SEPA-Fast technical working group. For more information, visit www.nexostandards.org.

Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2018.

ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payment Systems, the ACI logo, ACI Universal Payments, UP, the UP logo, ReD, PAY.ON and all ACI product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties' trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

Product roadmaps are for informational purposes only and may not be incorporated into a contract or agreement. The development release and timing of future product releases remains at ACI's sole discretion. ACI is providing the following information in accordance with ACI's standard product communication policies. Any resulting features, functionality, and enhancements or timing of release of such features, functionality, and enhancements are at the sole discretion of ACI and may be modified without notice. All product roadmap or other similar information does not represent a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180709005111/en/

Contacts:

ACI Worldwide

Katrin Boettger, 0044 (0)7776 147 910

katrin.boettger@aciworldwide.com