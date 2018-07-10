H&K AG: Heckler & Koch GmbH and Orbital ATK Inc. reached amicably settlement DGAP-Ad-hoc: H&K AG / Schlagwort(e): Rechtssache H&K AG: Heckler & Koch GmbH and Orbital ATK Inc. reached amicably settlement 10.07.2018 / 08:56 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Heckler & Koch GmbH and Orbital ATK Inc., incorporated Alliant Techsystems LLC ("ATK"), amicably settled the litigation brought before the Minnesota District Court. In its claim filed in January 2017, ATK claimed compensation of more than $ 27 million. Heckler & Koch GmbH pays $ 7.5 million (payable in three installments due until 30 June 2019) to ATK which cover, among others, reimbursements of legal fees and expenses as well as the resolution of all legal claims of ATK. Both parties dismiss all pending lawsuits and are looking forward to a strong cooperation in reviving their common program. 10.07.2018 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: H&K AG Heckler & Koch-Straße 1 78727 Oberndorf am Neckar Deutschland Telefon: 07423 79-0 Fax: 07423 79-2327 E-Mail: info.ir@heckler-koch-de.com Internet: www.heckler-koch.com ISIN: DE000A11Q133, XS1649057640 WKN: A11Q13 Börsen: Auslandsbörse(n) Paris Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service 702975 10.07.2018 CET/CEST

ISIN DE000A11Q133 XS1649057640

AXC0056 2018-07-10/08:57