EnergyTrend recognizes recent tariffs developments will hit the electric vehicle (EV) industry. Despite this, environmental regulations, as well as costs and technological advancement, will prevail and continue to drive EV sales globally.Following recent developments in the trade disputes between the U.S. and China, Taiwan-based market analyst company, EnergyTrend, a division of TrendForce, says imposed tariffs will affect the Chinese car industry, athough the EV market will continue to grow. The U.S. has listed 28 items, ranging from Chinese imports of smaller vehicle components, to entire cars, ...

