Best Pacific, one of the world's leading providers of lingerie materials, is helping consumers pick the perfect casual bra with the launch of the new consumer-centric LYCRA Bra Fabric Finder at the Paris Mode City Show.

The consumer version of the LYCRA Bra Fabric Finder which INVISTA has cheekily nicknamed "BFF" is the only casual bra fabric search solution on the market capable of factoring in the characteristics and performance implications of a stretch fabric and certify them for performance around shape, support and comfort.

"Casual is one of the most exciting areas in the bra market," said Dilly Zhang, general manager, Best Pacific International Holdings Limited. "It is also where the combination of vision, innovative technology and INVISTA's marketing power can make all the difference when it comes to emotionally connecting well-fitting casual bras with a woman's femininity."

The new "BFF" consumer initiative builds on the original LYCRA Bra Fabric Finder B2B program launched in 2017, which was created by INVISTA to help designers easily identify the best fabric construction and add functionality to any casual bra collection. While the list of participating mills is global, Best Pacific has built the most comprehensive collection of qualified fabrics.

"The launch of the LYCRA 'BFF' program helps to increase the confidence of discerning consumers by creating bra fabrics that allow women everywhere to be authentic and natural without compromising on comfort," said Zhang. "The Paris show is the first stop in our plan to introduce the program and our new fabric collections to brands and designers."

Catering to casual

"As the preference for casual, more versatile and comfortable products grows, the quality and performance of the fabrics used are increasingly critical," said Pattie Ficorilli, INVISTA's senior account manager, North America intimate apparel. "The LYCRA Bra Fabric Finder enables women to readily identify casual bras that can deliver the comfort and functionality they are looking for whether that is in leisure garments with natural shaping, everyday wear and active comfort with power shaping to define their curves."

INVISTA's "BFF" LYCRA Bra Fabric Finder places fabrics into one of three end-user categories, depending on comfort and support levels. ACTIVE delivers high support but medium comfort. EVERYDAY means a balance of support and comfort. LEISURE calls for medium support and high comfort.

"BFF" also defines bras in terms of their shaping level. NATURAL produces a softer, more natural breast shape, while POWER indicates stronger shaping to define the wearer's curves.

This approach makes it easier for bra designers to narrow down their choice of fabrics and create garments for optimized functionality. It also makes it simple to precisely label garments, so women can choose the exact shape, support and comfort level they want.

"Let's face it, bras can be a girl's best friend or her worst enemy," said Ficorilli. "Some casual bras, without underwire depend primarily on fabric to do the work. They can feel comfortable, but lack shape and support. With the new 'BFF' program, consumers can be confident that when they select a bra made from a great fabric, they won't have to compromise."

Open to upstream and downstream customers

The LYCRA Bra Fabric Finder and "BFF" program is open to upstream and downstream INVISTA customers who are looking to grow their business in the emerging casual bra category. After lab testing and certification, they are eligible to access the "BFF" consumer branding.

Point-of-sale elements, including BFF-themed signage and bra-strap hangtags, make it easy for customers to identify a casual bra that offers the shape, support and comfort they desire. The BFF program also includes copy for social and digital marketing content, as well as a full portfolio of creative solutions to help brands tell their BFF story at retail.

"The innovative LYCRA Bra Fabric Finder technology allows the creation of bras that are truly the perfect combination of what women truly want a wire-free, carefree wearing experience," said Ficorilli. "Designers and brands can use our fun and creative brand positioning to develop just the right message for their consumers."

About INVISTA

With leading brands including LYCRA, COOLMAX, THERMOLITE, CORDURA, STAINMASTER and ANTRON, INVISTA is one of the world's largest integrated producers of chemical intermediates, polymers and fibers. The company's advantaged technologies for nylon, spandex and polyester are used to produce clothing, carpet, car parts and countless other everyday products. Headquartered in the United States, INVISTA operates in more than 20 countries and has about 10,000 employees. For more information, visit www.INVISTA.comFacebook.com/INVISTAglobal and Twitter.com/INVISTA

About Best Pacific International Holdings Limited

Best Pacific International Holdings Limited is a leading one-stop solutions provider of lingerie materials by sales revenue. Being one of the few lingerie one-stop solutions providers, Best Pacific supplies the lingerie brand owners with a comprehensive product range of lingerie materials, comprising of elastic fabric, elastic webbing and lace. The Company sustained satisfactory business growth by leveraging on its high product quality and with strong innovative and research and development capability, Best Pacific has continued to reinforce its long-term and close collaborations with leading lingerie brands including ^Aimer, Chantelle, Embry Form, Maniform, Marks Spencer, Spanx, Triumph, Victoria's Secret and Wacoal. In 2012, the Company further expanded into the sportswear materials market segment. The Group continued to deepen its partnership with the world's leading sportswear brands including ^Lululemon, Under Armour, sportswear series of Victoria's Secret, PINK and Victoria Sports, as well as other international sportswear brands.

^Brands are arranged in alphabetical order.

LYCRA and Bra Fabric Finder are trademarks of INVISTA.

