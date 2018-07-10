Tri-Star Resources Plc - Result of General Meeting

TRI-STAR RESOURCES PLC

("Tri-Star" or "the Company")

10 July 2018

RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Tri-Star announces that the resolutions proposed at the Company's General Meeting held earlier today were all duly passed by shareholders by the requisite majority.

Accordingly, application will be made for 30,232,558 Placing Shares, which will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares of 5p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), to be admitted to trading on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will occur at 8:00a.m. on or around 12 July 2018.

Total Voting Rights

For the purposes of the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company advises that the total number of shares in issue and total voting rights following Admission will be 94,097,142 Ordinary Shares of 5p each.

Tri-Star does not currently hold any shares in treasury and, therefore, the above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company.

Enquiries:

Tri- Star Resources plc

Karen O'Mahony, Acting Chief Executive Officer Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 6291

& Chief Financial Officer E-mail: ceo@tri-starresources.com

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nomad and Broker) Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Robert Wooldridge/Jeff Keating