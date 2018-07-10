FIDESSA GROUP PLC - Additional Listing

Fidessa group plc (the "Company") - Listing of Shares

An application has been made for the listing of 360,478 Ordinary Shares of 10p each to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange. The shares will be issued fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued ordinary shares of the Company.

These new Ordinary Shares are being issued in order to satisfy the vesting of awards:

made in 2016 under the Fidessa group plc Performance Share Plan

made in 2016 and 2017 under the Fidessa group plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan

made during 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 under the Fidessa group plc Monthly Share Purchase Plan

It is expected that Admission will become effective on 13 July 2018.