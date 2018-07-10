Sylvain Toutant will help guide the company's continued growth as a leading plant-forward wellness brand for people and pets

Vernon, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2018) - True Leaf Medicine International Ltd. (CSE: MJ) (OTCQB: TRLFF) (FSE: TLA) ("True Leaf"), a plant-forward wellness brand for people and their pets, announced today that Sylvain Toutant has been appointed to its Board of Directors as an independent member.

Mr. Toutant has more than 17 years of experience as an executive in the beverage and consumer packaged goods industries and is a recognized specialist in retailing. He most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer and President of DAVIDsTEA, Canada's largest specialty tea boutique, where he was responsible for the company's growth in Canada, the United States, and around the world. He also led the company's successful IPO to NASDAQ.

Previously he served as President of Keurig Canada, where he accelerated growth through a strategic alliance with Keurig Green Mountain in the United States. He also headed Keurig's operations in the United Kingdom. Before that, he joined TC Global through the acquisition of Van Houtte and served as the Chief Operating Officer of its Canadian business unit. He also served as President of Reno-Depot, a chain of Canadian home supply stores, and was President and Chief Executive Officer of the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ), Quebec's liquor board.

"Mr. Toutant has a solid history of building strong brands and sales-driven organizations - we are extremely happy to have him as part of our team," said Darcy Bomford, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of True Leaf. "His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow True Leaf into a global brand. Our pet supplements are in more than 1,800 stores worldwide, and with Mr. Toutant's guidance, we look forward to expanding into new countries and more stores."

"When I found out about True Leaf's pet supplements I was very intrigued about their use of hemp," said Mr. Toutant. "I have two older dogs and inflammation is always a problem. I'm always looking for the best treats to help them live a better life. True Leaf has a unique growth opportunity to be a leader in the pet wellness industry while also operating in the cannabis space. I have the passion and drive to help take True Leaf to the next level."

Mr. Toutant joins Chair Mike Harcourt and Director of Corporate Communications, Kevin Bottomley, on the company's Board of Directors.

About True Leaf

True Leaf is a plant-forward wellness brand for people and their pets. Founded in 2013, True Leaf has two main operating divisions: True Leaf Medicine Inc. and True Leaf Pet Inc.

True Leaf Medicine Inc. is in the final stages of approval to become a licensed producer of federally-approved medicinal cannabis for the Canadian market. The license is subject to a Health Canada inspection to allow for the production, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products upon the completion of True Leaf Campus: the company's cannabis cultivation facility being built in Lumby, British Columbia. Construction is expected to be completed in fall 2018.

Established in 2015, True Leaf Pet Inc. is one of the first companies to market hemp-based products for pets worldwide. The company is initially marketing a line of hemp-seed based supplements for pets. True Hemp chews, dental sticks, and supplement oils are sold in more than 1,800 stores across North America and Europe.

