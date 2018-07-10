Hubbell Inc.: Hubbell Incorporated To Announce Second Quarter 2018 Results On July 24, 2018

SHELTON, CT. - July 10, 2018 - Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) today announced it will release its second quarter 2018 financial results prior to the opening of the market on July 24, 2018. The Company will then webcast its Analysts' Conference Call to discuss the results at 10:00 AM ET.

The full text of the press release announcing the results will be posted on Hubbell's corporate website under the Press Release (http://investor.hubbell.com/?tab=press) section. You can also access this information by going to www.hubbell.com (https://www.hubbell.com/) and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Press Releases" from the drop-down menu.

The live audio of the conference call and accompanying materials will also be available and can be accessed by visiting Hubbell's Events and Presentations (http://investor.hubbell.com/?tab=event) section. You can also access this information by going to www.hubbell.com (https://www.hubbell.com/) and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu.

Audio replays of the conference call are available in three ways:

Two hours after the conclusion of the original conference call by calling (855) 859-2056 and using passcode number 1957009. The replay will remain available until August 22, 2018 at 11:59 PM ET.

One hour after the call by going to www.hubbell.com (https://www.hubbell.com/) and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu.

As a Podcast 24 hours after the original conference call by going to www.hubbell.com (https://www.hubbell.com/) and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu, then selecting "Past Events".

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of quality electrical and electronic products for a broad range of non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications. With 2017 revenues of $3.7 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

Contact: Steve Beers

Hubbell Incorporated

40 Waterview Drive

P.O. Box 1000

Shelton, CT 06484

(475) 882-4000





