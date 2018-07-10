XBiotech, Inc: XBiotech Announces First Patient in Phase 2 Study Evaluating Subcutaneous MABp1 in Patients with Hidradenitis Suppurativa

AUSTIN, Texas, July 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) announced today that the first patient has been enrolled in its Phase 2 open label, dose escalation clinical study evaluating the Company's subcutaneous formulation of MABp1 in patients with moderate to severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS). The patient began treatment at Tennessee Clinical Research Center located in Nashville under the care of Dr. Michael Gold.

Dr. Gold commented, "We are very excited to be participating with XBiotech in this ground breaking research endeavor for patients suffering from hidradenitis suppurativa. We are hopeful that this research will unlock some of the important keys to successfully treating our patients."

XBiotech is developing a human-derived antibody (MABp1) which neutralizes IL-1 alpha (IL-1a), an inflammatory cytokine that plays a key role in the pathophysiology of a wide range of inflammatory skin disorders1. Three phase II studies sponsored by XBiotech have been completed in dermatologic indications (acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum) 2,3. Results from an investigator sponsored phase 2 study evaluating MABp1 for the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa were published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology (https://www.jidonline.org/article/S0022-202X(17)33147-0/fulltext) with the study meeting its primary endpoint, demonstrating significant improvement of HS patients treated with MABp1 compared to control after 12 weeks of therapy (response rate of 60% vs 10%, respectively (p=0.035)) 4,. This previous HS study, however, involved intravenous infusion of the antibody therapy. This will be the first use of the MABp1 subcutaneous formulation in HS, including the use of pre-filled syringes with a newly developed concentrated formulation of MABp1 for convenient dosing.

For more information on this study, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03512275?term=MABp1&cond=Hidradenitis+Suppurativa&rank=1)

About Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) is a chronic, inflammatory skin disorder affecting areas rich in apocrine glands. Nodules appear in the affected areas and progressively become swollen with spontaneous rupture and release of pus. This process occurs repeatedly leading to formation of deep sinus tracts and painful dermal abscesses5,6. Therefore, HS is often devastating for patients with significant impact on quality of life 7. The Dermatology Quality Life Index (DQLI) for HS is 8.9, being higher than any other skin disorder8. Traditional treatments comprise of antibiotics, antiandrogens and surgery. The global prevalence for HS is estimated at up to 4% of the population 2.

About XBiotech

XBiotech is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to pioneering the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. XBiotech currently is advancing a pipeline of therapies based on harnessing naturally occurring antibodies from patients with immunity to certain diseases. The approach to use natural human immunity as a source of new medicines offers the potential to redefine the standards of care a wide range of diseases. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, XBiotech also is leading the development of innovative manufacturing technology to reduce the cost and complexity of biological drug production. For more information, visit www.xbiotech.com (http://www.xbiotech.com/).

