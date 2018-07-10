

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harris Corp. (HRS) said it has been awarded three multi-award IDIQ contracts with ceilings totaling $1.5 billion to provide the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency or NGA with geospatial data services for up to 10 years.



Harris will create, manage and disseminate geospatial-intelligence or GEOINT information for use by the U.S. intelligence community and military worldwide under contracts that cover all three areas of NGA's JANUS program - geography, imagery and elevation.



The company noted that the JANUS program will contribute to and maintain comprehensive, geospatially accurate databases of the world that can be accessed quickly as intelligence, operational and crisis needs arise.



Harris will use its predictive analytics technology to continuously evaluate the health of NGA databases and to guide the acquisition, creation and integration of all forms of geospatial data. Harris' cloud-based tools will validate and correct the data - pinpointing locations that require updates.



Harris said it will invest in new technologies that improve the speed and accuracy of providing GEOINT products.



The company has partnered with the NGA for almost 20 years to provide automated geospatial data processing, data management, and geospatial systems design and development.



Harris provides high resolution geospatial data content and products under NGA's Foundation GEOINT Content Management program. The company previously supported the Global Geospatial-Intelligence program.



