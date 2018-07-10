InfoVista chains with the Fortigate VNF to enable single-box gateway transformation for enterprises

InfoVista, the leading provider of network and application performance orchestration solutions for a better connected and collaborative world, today announced a partnership with leading security vendor Fortinet to chain its InfoVista Ipanema dynamic application QoS Virtual Network Function (VNF) with Fortinet's Fortigate VNF to deliver a best-in-class secure and application-aware SD-WAN in a single hardware solution.

As the SD-WAN market matures from initial "single-vendor/do-all" deployments, large enterprises are seeking the best functionality regardless of vendor, especially in highly specialized domains like application intelligence and security. Service providers and system integrators are thus looking to introduce flexible SD-WAN offerings based on Network Function Virtualization (NFV) and centralized orchestration.

The combination of dynamic application QoS from InfoVista and next-generation firewall and network security from Fortinet benefits enterprises that desire best-of-breed network functions from both parties on a single branch gateway. InfoVista joined Fortinet's Technical Alliance Partner (TAP) program earlier this year.

The partnership also demonstrates InfoVista's commitment to service providers' NFV vision through a growing ecosystem that includes eight Universal CPE (uCPE) partners in addition to leading network orchestration partners. InfoVista announced last week that it had achieved NFV certification with Cisco.

InfoVista offers unparalleled expertise in application QoS orchestration and analytics, providing service providers with complete control over their increasingly complex networks and applications. The result: brilliant user experiences and maximum value. Only InfoVista provides this totality of vision and enables this level of control. InfoVista substantially lowers the cost barriers associated with integrating and supporting multi-vendor NFV environments, allowing service providers to differentiate and add value while passing on cost savings to their enterprise customers.

InfoVista's best-of-breed VNF delivers the most comprehensive set of session-level application intelligence modules. InfoVista's vision of a dynamic application QoS WAN includes application visibility, dynamic session QoS, dynamic path selection based on application performance objectives, and WAN optimization-all in a single VNF. This unique combination is valuable to customers because those functions can be activated remotely based on licensing, without having to host additional VNFs in the uCPE.

"This partnership between InfoVista and Fortinet represents two best-in-class partners coming together to deliver the most secure and application-aware SD-WAN offering in the market," said Sylvain Quartier, SVP Product Strategy Enterprise at InfoVista. "We are already seeing tremendous interest in this combined solution from our mutual customer base and we look forward to supporting the secure SD-WAN transformation ambitions of the market on the whole."

About InfoVista:

InfoVista is the leading provider of cost-effective network and application performance orchestration solutions for a better connected and collaborative world. Our award-winning offering empowers eighty percent of the world's largest communications service providers, top mobile network operators, leading global enterprises and regulatory bodies worldwide to ensure a high-quality user experience by achieving optimal network performance and guaranteeing business-critical application performance. InfoVista's expertise and innovations provide a new level of actionable network, application and customer intelligence, visibility and control across all services, all technologies, and all domains of both the fixed and mobile networks. Using our solutions, our customers deliver high-performing and differentiated services, plan and optimize networks to match application and service demands, benchmark their performance, and streamline network operations while keeping total cost of ownership as low as possible.

