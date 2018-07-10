Panini Partners with J.Fleischman for Check Truncation in Paraguay

Paraguay Banking Association Installs Panini Vision X, Avantor

TORINO, Italy and DAYTON, Ohio, July 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panini (http://www.panini.com/), the global market leader in distributed check capture has partnered with J.Fleischman (http://www.jfleischman.com/), an international technology distributor, to bring check truncation to Paraguay. The companies provided the Paraguay Banking Association with Panini's Vision X check scanner enabling truncation at the point of presentment, at bank teller lines, creating seamless digitization of the paper items for clearing.

"We chose the Panini Vision X (http://www.panini.com/en/products-batch-scanners/vision-x) check scanner due to its reliability, robustness, ease of use and outstanding references," says Fernando Bazán, General Manager, J.Fleischman. "The ultraviolet document detection capability of the Panini scanner was also considered a decisive anti-fraud factor within the Paraguay Banking Association project."

The recent implementation with the Banking Association in Paraguay is also the first major adoption of Avantor (http://www.panini.com/en/software/device-management-software), Panini's scanner monitoring system, outside of North America. "We chose Avantor because the project demanded we have a robust platform to proactively view and manage all client scanners in real time," adds Bazán. Panini Avantor provides professional asset management, performance optimization, and device security - all in one modular and extensible system adaptable to the widest possible business requirements.

"This project has digitized the check compensation process in Paraguay, previously done physically by the cámara compensadora de cheques (Central Bank Check Chamber)," Bazán explains. "Today, all Banks have a Vision X scanner on their front desks, and all checks are captured on site and in real time. The compensation of checks is done seamlessly through the images captured by the Panini scanner."

"The benefits and efficiencies are undeniable," says Paula Marques, Latin America Account Manager, Panini. "We are happy to have a strong, productive relationship with J.Fleischman and Precodata enabling this major transformation in the check clearing process."

About Panini

Founded in Turin, Italy, Panini has enabled clients to capitalize on shifts in the global payments processing market for seventy years. Panini has a rich history of technology innovation, leveraging the company's expertise in research & development. Panini's market leading solutions are based on state-of-the-art engineering resources and ISO-9001 quality certified production. Panini offers check capture solutions that enable customers to fully realize the advantages and efficiencies available with the digital transformation of the paper check, resulting in the world's largest deployed base of check capture systems, now approaching one million devices. Panini's scalable check capture solutions address the complete range of distributed check processing opportunities including teller capture, back-counter capture, remote deposit capture and remittance processing. The company provides solutions on a global basis, and has direct subsidiary operations in the United States covering North America and in Brazil covering Latin American markets. For more information visit www.panini.com (http://www.panini.com/).

About J.Fleishman

J.Fleishman is a company with almost 30 years of trajectory in the Paraguayan Market. The company is the distributor of international companies, such as Ricoh, Panini, NCR among others. The company integrates solutions which enable the potential of their customers' businesses, that make their processes more efficient, and that improves the experiences.

About Precodata

Precodata S.A. is oriented to provide quality solutions, security, reliability and confidentiality, focused on the treatment of physical or electronic payment means and related activities, developing and applying technology and innovation.

