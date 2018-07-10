Magic Software Enterprises: Magic Software Becomes a Microsoft One Commercial Partner with the Highly-Coveted Co-Sell Ready Status

New Status Confirms Magic's Integration Expertise with Its Azure-Ready Magic xpi and Magic xpc Integration Platforms

OR YEHUDA, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2018 / Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: MGIC; TASE: MGIC), a global provider of end-to-end integration and application development platforms and IT consulting services, announced today it has earned Co-Sell Ready Status through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program for its Magic xpi integration platform and Magic xpc cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS). Magic Software representatives will collaborate with Microsoft field sales teams and Microsoft partners worldwide on targeted customer integration and application development opportunities.

Using Magic xpi integration platform and the Magic xpc cloud-based integration platform as a service, companies can connect a wide range of business ecosystems by implementing out-of-the-box certified and optimized connectors to extend the capabilities of leading ERP, CRM, finance, and other enterprise systems.

"We are very excited to collaborate with Magic and support the digital transformation journey of many customers aspiring for better integration between their applications and databases. Magic brings great value to our customers and partner eco-system that can deliver integration faster, at low risk and natively in the cloud," said Idit Gazit Berger, MEA ISV Lead at Microsoft.

"Microsoft is a trusted partner for enterprises, and we are thrilled to align Magic Software's go-to-market with Microsoft through our new Co-Sell Ready status. We are eager to partner with Microsoft and leverage our market leadership, vendor certified connectors and API-driven high productivity environment to improve digital customer engagement by enabling seamless data sharing throughout the enterprise," said Stephan Romeder, VP Global Business Development at Magic Software.

The Microsoft Co-Sell Program aligns Microsoft's large, global salesforce behind partners like Magic Software to drive top-notch solutions for customers. To be eligible, businesses must submit customer references that demonstrate successful projects, meet a performance commitment, and pass technology and sales assessments, all of which Magic Software was able to quickly demonstrate.

Magic Software is demonstrating Magic xpi and Magic xpc and how Microsoft partners can drive new additional business at the upcoming Microsoft Inspire conference, July 15-19 in Las Vegas, at booth #1803.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises is a global provider of powerful and versatile end-to-end integration and application development platforms.

With over 30 years of experience, 24 regional offices, millions of installations worldwide, and strategic alliances with global IT leaders, Magic enables its customers to seamlessly adopt new technologies and maximize business opportunities. Magic collaborates closely with its customers and thousands of business partners in 50 countries to accelerate their business performance.

