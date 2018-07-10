WDAY Stock: Coinciding Levels of Price Support Are No CoincidenceI am returning to focus on Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) stock because there have been some new developments that need to be addressed.If you didn't have a chance to catch that report, it was published on January 22, 2018, and it is titled "Workday Stock on the Verge of a Parabolic Breakout." In that report, I outlined that Workday stock was on the verge of breaking above a significant level of price resistance that I believed would be the starting point of an epic move toward higher.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...