WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, July 10

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:10 July 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):110,285
Highest price paid per share (pence):24.0000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):23.8500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):23.9293

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,412,460,057 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,412,460,057 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

10 JULY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
982523.9516:29:32London Stock Exchange
300023.9516:29:32London Stock Exchange
48723.9516:29:32London Stock Exchange
332923.9516:29:32London Stock Exchange
153123.9516:29:32London Stock Exchange
318523.9016:20:17London Stock Exchange
280423.9516:16:46London Stock Exchange
1310523.9016:14:49London Stock Exchange
160823.8516:13:35London Stock Exchange
121823.8516:13:20London Stock Exchange
265223.8516:13:20London Stock Exchange
260723.9015:54:11London Stock Exchange
308423.9015:54:11London Stock Exchange
282123.9015:16:45London Stock Exchange
24723.9015:16:45London Stock Exchange
232423.9015:11:44London Stock Exchange
465323.9015:11:44London Stock Exchange
173323.9015:11:29London Stock Exchange
262323.8514:42:12London Stock Exchange
271323.9014:27:24London Stock Exchange
303223.9014:27:24London Stock Exchange
298223.9013:54:13London Stock Exchange
302923.9512:02:30London Stock Exchange
308323.9511:52:23London Stock Exchange
107823.9511:52:23London Stock Exchange
760723.9511:47:58London Stock Exchange
242723.9511:47:54London Stock Exchange
282323.9511:47:49London Stock Exchange
317024.0011:38:16London Stock Exchange
1265024.0011:38:16London Stock Exchange
285523.9009:22:07London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


