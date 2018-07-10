Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 10 July 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 110,285 Highest price paid per share (pence): 24.0000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 23.8500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 23.9293

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,412,460,057 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,412,460,057 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

10 JULY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 9825 23.95 16:29:32 London Stock Exchange 3000 23.95 16:29:32 London Stock Exchange 487 23.95 16:29:32 London Stock Exchange 3329 23.95 16:29:32 London Stock Exchange 1531 23.95 16:29:32 London Stock Exchange 3185 23.90 16:20:17 London Stock Exchange 2804 23.95 16:16:46 London Stock Exchange 13105 23.90 16:14:49 London Stock Exchange 1608 23.85 16:13:35 London Stock Exchange 1218 23.85 16:13:20 London Stock Exchange 2652 23.85 16:13:20 London Stock Exchange 2607 23.90 15:54:11 London Stock Exchange 3084 23.90 15:54:11 London Stock Exchange 2821 23.90 15:16:45 London Stock Exchange 247 23.90 15:16:45 London Stock Exchange 2324 23.90 15:11:44 London Stock Exchange 4653 23.90 15:11:44 London Stock Exchange 1733 23.90 15:11:29 London Stock Exchange 2623 23.85 14:42:12 London Stock Exchange 2713 23.90 14:27:24 London Stock Exchange 3032 23.90 14:27:24 London Stock Exchange 2982 23.90 13:54:13 London Stock Exchange 3029 23.95 12:02:30 London Stock Exchange 3083 23.95 11:52:23 London Stock Exchange 1078 23.95 11:52:23 London Stock Exchange 7607 23.95 11:47:58 London Stock Exchange 2427 23.95 11:47:54 London Stock Exchange 2823 23.95 11:47:49 London Stock Exchange 3170 24.00 11:38:16 London Stock Exchange 12650 24.00 11:38:16 London Stock Exchange 2855 23.90 09:22:07 London Stock Exchange

-Ends-