Medistar Corporation Announces T-Mobile Lease in Houston, Texas

River Oaks Tower to be Renamed T-Mobile Tower

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2018 / Medistar Corporation ("Medistar") announced today the execution of a long-term lease by T-Mobile for three and a half floors of Medistar's 17-story, 139,831 square foot River Oaks Tower located at 4126 Southwest Freeway, Houston, Texas 77027.

Located at 4126 Southwest Freeway in Houston, Texas and owned by

Medistar Corporation, the 17-story tower welcomes T-Mobile as its

anchor tenant and will be re-branded as T-Mobile Tower

Featuring a mix of professional office and medical users, the tower is located in the thriving Greenway submarket inside Loop 610. The tower is highly visible and easily accessible from the Galleria and neighboring communities of Afton Oaks, West University, Bellaire and River Oaks.

Owned by Medistar and extensively renovated in 2012 and 2018, the tower provides unparalleled visibility and exposure to the highest traffic count along the most traveled freeway segment in Houston: the Southwest Freeway, with 330,000 vehicles traveling every day to and from the Texas Medical Center, the Galleria and Downtown Houston.

T-Mobile signage will be installed atop the building, which has been renamed "T-Mobile Tower". Following the complete renovation of its space, T-Mobile's sales and engineering teams will occupy approximately 30,000 square feet in early 2019. The building's lobby and common areas are being completely refinished, as well.

"Our business has grown so much in Houston that we need more space," said Alisa Arner, vice president of T-Mobile's South Central sales region. "We're opening more stores, developing new leaders, expanding our network coverage and adding capacity, and all that takes an even bigger team."

T-Mobile Tower's parking garage is 12 stories and features 950-vehicle capacity with guaranteed availability and excellent wayfinding. But once inside, it was the abundance of natural light and unobstructed 360-degree views of the entire city that won over the T-Mobile team members who will use the office space every day.

Medistar is very pleased to welcome T-Mobile as the long-term anchor tenant of T-Mobile Tower and looks forward to working with T-Mobile on other strategic real estate projects to support its efficient operations and continued growth.

Medistar was represented by Doug Pack and Sam Hansen of Avison Young's Houston-based Commercial Leasing Team. T-Mobile was represented by Tami Pearson of Waterman Steele.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 74.0 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.

About Medistar Corporation

Medistar Corporation is a full-service commercial real estate development company headquartered in Houston, Texas. As it has for 44 years, Medistar specializes in the design, development, financing, acquisition and construction of strategic real estate across the United States. Including healthcare, hospitality, multifamily, commercial and mixed-use, Medistar is currently completing development of its 22-story InterContinental Houston Medical Center hotel and 35-story LATITUDE Med Center apartment tower, now leasing at the Texas Medical Center in Houston. For more information, visit www.MedistarCorp.com.

