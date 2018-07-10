Catapult International, Inc.: Catapult Launches Groundbreaking New Version to Leading Quote Management System

QMS 5.0 offers capabilities including mobile interface, multimodal rate management, and flexible quoting process for customers

LENEXA, Kan., July 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catapult (http://www.gocatapult.com/), an Accelya (https://w3.accelya.com/) Group Company and creator of the most accurate freight rate and freight quote management system on the market, is pleased to announce the launch of CATAPULT QMS 5.0, a brand new version of their flagship product.

QMS 5.0 builds upon the strengths of past achievements which include high-accuracy rates, complete and flexible surcharge capture, and control over visibility and margin management, but with several exciting changes that will alter the state of the industry.

Many industry experts, including CEO Virgil Ferreria (https://www.linkedin.com/in/virgilferreira/), have collaborated to ensure QMS 5.0 is designed around an increasingly younger and more digitized workforce. Users will be introduced to a beautiful and intuitive interface that is fully-responsive across all devices. This is significant in that pricing managers and sales reps can now access QMS anytime, anywhere, making Catapult the first in its class to offer such capabilities in freight management.

With the end-to-end freight contract, rate, and quote process as Catapult's focus, QMS 5.0 links air, ocean, rail, and road buy-and-sell rates together for freight forwarders' end clients. The new quoting screen encourages users to "shop" for rates by carrier, link multiple legs and modes, and create new spot rates all in the same place. Further, you can customize a quote sheet that is specific to your company, all in an environment that speeds up your response to end-customers, and does so more accurately.

Throughout the past 18 months, Catapult Systems Analyst Chris Dillard traveled the globe, previewing QMS 5.0 framework to existing Catapult clients and potential users alike to gauge feedback and get to the heart of the customer's needs. In turn, many of those recommendations were incorporated into the final product being launched today.

"We are in the business of technology, but rely heavily on customer interactions and direct feedback to provide the most efficient and positive outcomes for our users," said Virgil Ferreria, Catapult CEO. "Many of the features of Catapult's new interface are based on that input. We are thrilled to roll out QMS 5.0 and effectively change the rate management to quoting process in the freight management market as we know it."

QMS 5.0 is available now to media outlets for preview. We invite you to discover Catapult's new user interface that is bringing the most tech-advanced freight management solution on the planet to our customers and the industry.

Catapult, an Accelya (https://w3.accelya.com/) Group Company, was built on a simple idea - global freight rate management and getting an accurate quote shouldn't be so difficult. We have offices in Asia, Europe, and the United States. Our future is bright, and our plans are focused on building more and better shipping lifecycle solutions to support logistics operations around the world. Learn more at www.gocatapult.com (http://www.gocatapult.com/).

