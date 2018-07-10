GHX to add solutions in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, expanding its supply chain business process network for both healthcare providers and suppliers

Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX), a leader in cloud-based healthcare supply chain management solutions, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority of the assets and employees of Germany-based Medical Columbus AG, a provider of healthcare procurement software for providers and suppliers across Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands. The acquisition expands GHX's European supply chain and procurement products portfolio to deliver even greater efficiency and value to the healthcare community. The acquisition is expected to close in about three months.

Both companies' solutions serve providers, suppliers and group purchasing organizations (GPOs) in healthcare. The combined product offering gives GHX the ability to expand its procurement solutions offering and its trading partner network in key markets in Europe while helping to deliver operational efficiencies for both providers and suppliers in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. GHX has been operating in Europe since 2000.

"The solutions and employee team we are acquiring is a tremendous addition to GHX Europe," said Bruce Johnson, CEO and president of GHX. "With this acquisition, we are enhancing our solutions portfolio and expanding our footprint in Europe. This is great for our multi-national suppliers and local European provider customers by providing them with a larger pool of potential trading partners that can fuel increased business process efficiencies."

Added Dirk Isenberg, CEO at Medical Columbus, "We are pleased to be joining with GHX to help drive down costs in healthcare, allowing our customers access to best of breed e-catalogue and e-procurement solutions."

With more than 4,000 hospitals and 18,000 provider facilities worldwide in the GHX community, the acquisition reinforces GHX's commitment to remove cost from healthcare by continuing to grow a global trading partner network that benefits both provider and suppliers.

ABOUT MEDICAL COLUMBUS

Founded in 1998, Medical Columbus is one of the e-health pioneers focusing on procurement processes. The company's transaction platform synchronizes the various IT systems and catalog data from medical device, pharmaceutical industry, and hospital customers. By standardizing data and processes, mistakes are avoided, processing times are shortened, and costs for suppliers and providers are significantly reduced. Medical Columbus products are best of breed in modern healthcare supply chain solutions. For more information, visit www.medicalcolumbus.de.

ABOUT GHX EU

Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC (GHX) is a healthcare and data automation company, empowering healthcare organizations to enable better patient care and maximize savings using its world-class cloud-based supply chain technology platform, solutions, analytics and services. GHX brings together healthcare providers, manufacturers and distributors in North America, and Europe, who rely on smart, secure healthcare-focused technology and comprehensive data to automate business processes and make more informed, timely and fact-based decisions. Solutions span procurement and accounts payable automation, contract and inventory management, vendor credentialing and management, business intelligence, payment management and other supply chain-related tools and services. For more information, visit www.ghx.com/europe/en (Europe), www.ghx.com (North America), and The Healthcare Hub blog.

