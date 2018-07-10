Keepit A/S Delivers SaaS Data Protection to Global Enterprise and SMB Customers

Keepit A/S Today Announced a Collaboration With Veritas Technologies LLC to Provide Data Protection for the Veritas SaaS Backup Solution

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / JULY 10, 2018 / Keepit A/S, a regional leader in Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) data protection, today announced a collaboration with Veritas Technologies LLC to provide data protection for the Veritas SaaS Backup solution.

The collaboration allows customers to protect their evolving data estate and critical SaaS workloads in environments such as Microsoft Office 365 and Google G Suite. Customers can transition their production applications to modern SaaS infrastructure without the fear of losing their critical data when they get there. When production data moves to the cloud, many organizations don't realize they are ultimately responsible for their data no matter where it's located.

"We are thrilled to have our Keepit technology as part of Veritas' backup offering. Keepit has a rock-solid, super-simple SaaS backup platform that has been successfully deployed across Europe with several thousand customers. We are excited to take that platform and provide the same outstanding solutions to customers around the globe," says Frederik Schouboe, CEO of Keepit A/S.

ABOUT KEEPIT

Keepit is an industry-leading data protection company specializing in Software-as-a-Service backup for leading cloud platforms such as Office 365, Google G-Suite and Salesforce. Keepit enables customers to transition their production applications to modern SaaS infrastructure without the fear of losing their critical data. Keepit is a privately held company headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

